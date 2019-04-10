New web tool lets Scott Airmen Elev-8 their ideas

An Airman with the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base navigates the Elev-8 Scott web tool on the U.S. Air Force Ideation Platform from their work station at Scott. Elev-8 allows 375th AMW personnel to submit ideas on how to improve the base, their work centers or unit morale. The website also allows viewers to see submitted ideas, add comments, and vote on ideas. As the program advances, it is intended for other entities from around the installation to participate. Photo by Airman 1st Class Solomon Cook

Effective April 1, 375th Air Mobility Wing Airmen have a new web-based tool to voice their ideas called Elev-8.

Elev-8 allows anyone to submit ideas on how to improve the base, their work centers or unit morale. The website also allows viewers to see submitted ideas, add comments, and vote on ideas. As the program advances, it is intended for other entities from around the installation to participate.

Elev-8 Scott was conceptualized through collaborative effort of members on the 375 AMW’s community action team “Workplace Issues Working Group.” On a broader scope, versions of a website tool are currently in use at several other Air Force installations with plans to be used service-wide by 2025. To date, both Edwards and Travis Air Force Bases, California, use a form of this program.

Elev-8 does not change, nor replace, the normal protocol for communicating with the command chain regarding personnel issues. It also does not replace the Action Line, which provides a feedback mechanism to the installation commander.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Elev-8 Scott stands above other innovation and improvement programs by providing a transparent platform for personnel across all positions and ranks to submit ideas, receive direct feedback and vote for submissions,” said Master Sgt. Brian Kluball, 375th Force Support Squadron first sergeant.

“The voting option is great because it allows our total force population to actively decide what they think is or is not value-added,” he added.

After an Airman submits an idea, it is public, and others can vote the idea up or down. Once enough positive votes are received, the Airman will be asked a series of questions. These questions will help provide greater detail about the idea.

All submissions will be reviewed bi-weekly by the Elev-8 administrators, who will then coordinate with users to prepare the idea for leadership review. When ready, Elev-8 administrators will push ideas to leadership for approval to proceed. However, if at any time squadron or group leadership see a great idea within their area of responsibility, they are free to take ownership and implement an idea at their level.

“Transparency at all levels will allow ideas to be refined by the community and in some cases implemented quickly. Some ideas may take longer to implement, and others may not make it to implementation, but this approach provides Airmen the resources to flush out their idea,” said Kluball.

This program is designed for the idea submitter to champion the cause and work, with the help of the Elev-8 council, to bring their ideas into fruition. The submitter will maintain ownership throughout the process and will see their idea through the various stages for implementation.

“This tool streamlines and flattens the process of developing our Airmen’s innovative ideas, it gives Airmen a voice,” said Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander. “It allows them to bring their ideas to the table and get instant feedback.”

All Airmen and civilians in the wing are encouraged to use Elev-8 and to share their thoughts on submitted ideas. Using a crowd-sourcing approach such as this allows ideas to morph to best solve the problem.

Access to the website requires a CAC-enabled computer: https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/. After a brief log-prompt, users will see active campaigns they can review and vote on.

To get involved in the Elev-8 process, reach out to the program managers using the following email address: 375AMW.Elev-8.Scott@us.af.mil.