Scott Air Force Base News SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Mary James, 375th Medical Support Squadron

Mary James, 375th Medical Support Squadron lead referral management specialist, is one of this week’s Showcase Airmen.

After the transition of the TRICARE managed care support contractor, James identified and corrected more than 300 provider demographic errors, which mitigated delays in specialty care for 24,000 beneficiaries enrolled to the 375th Medical Group.

Taking into account the needs of the patients beyond the scope of her responsibility, she leveraged her strong relationships with network providers and facilitated on-site fittings for extremity braces when members could not physically travel.

Her compassion and personal insight make her the referral team’s breast cancer patient champion, as she devotedly mentors and coordinates services for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. In her free time, James volunteers with Buddies for Breast Cancer, where she has actively supported and guided four breast cancer patients from diagnosis throughout the length of their treatment.