SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Loren Gaddie

Airman 1st Class Loren Gaddie, 375th Operation Support Squadron intelligence analyst, is one this week’s Showcase Airmen. During the Mobilty Exercise in January, Gaddie held the position of lead intelligence analyst and expertly crafted and delivered critical threat briefs to wing leadership and Scott Air Force Base deployers.

In February, Gaddie was selected to be an intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance planner during a three week training event at the 607th Air Operations Center, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Her exemplary knowledge of intelligence operations and ability to adapt to increased ops tempo in simulated war-time conditions were recognized by the Chief of ISR Operations.

While at Osan AB, Gaddie practiced using her language skills as she has been studying Korean on her off time and is working to become proficient enough to apply for the Language Enabled Airman Program. Outside of her normal job requirements, Gaddie is directly involved in the squadron and holds multiple leadership positions: Sexual assault prevention and response unit representative, physical training leader, and Airman’s initiative chair within the leadership planning team.

Additionally, Gaddie has coordinated a bullet writing seminar with the Air Mobility Command superintendent, and she provides ideas to involve the squadron’s Airmen in morale-centered activities like her most recent squadron bowling event, which allowed 30 Airmen to participate in this activity at a discounted price.