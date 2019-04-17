Scott Air Force Base News St. Louis Cardinals host SAFB for Military Appreciation Game

Scott Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Transportation Command and a major economic driver in the metro-east.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ annual Military Appreciation Game took place April 7.

“Thanks again to the St. Louis Cardinals for a great game this past weekend! Thank you to the St. Louis Cardinals for recognizing our service members with your annual Military Appreciation Game. And congrats on the win! What a great game!” — remarks posted on the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.