Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, April 26 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

SPRING KICK-OFF GOLF TOURNAMENT

Cardinal Creek Golf Course invites people to help kick off the golf season by participating in their Spring Kick-Off Tournament. Tournament format is a four-person scramble with scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). Prizes awarded for the closest to the pin and team winners. Day includes golf, cart, range balls, dinner and prizes (dinner, beverages and dessert available following golf). Space is limited so register early.

▪ Shotgun start: 10 a.m.

▪ Fee: $70 Non-AGF, $50 eagle/premiere AGF members.

Prepaid registration required. Have spouses and friends attend the dinner for only $15 per person. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

TEAM SCOTT WINGMAN DAY Team Scott Wingman Diversity Day will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Scott Parade Field. The event will feature food trucks, as well as bouncy castles, rock climbing, balloon animals, fire trucks and humvee display, lawn games and more. Road closures in the area start at 1 p.m. for set up.

TEEN CUISINE

Teens can come explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night at 7 p.m. at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and much more. Open to ages 12-18. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

CLUB YIPEE

Hey parents, want a night out? Bring the kiddos to the Youth Center for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. This will include games and a night of fun celebrating the end of the school year. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

STAR WARS OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

Join the Scott Event Center and Outdoor Recreation for their first outdoor movie night of the year from 7-11 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Catch the feature film, “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.” First 100 attendees get a free lightsaber. The event also includes face painting, a chance to build a Padawan costume and learning battle moves during a Jedi demonstration provided by two Jedi Knights. Open to all ages. Bring your chairs and blankets. The event is free. Refreshments available for purchase at the Scott Event Center. Call Outdoor Recreation, 618-256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

THURSDAY, MAY 9

STARGAZING & TELESCOPE NIGHT

The Scott AFB Library will host a stargazing and telescope night at 6:30 p.m. There will be a talk on how to use the telescope and how to identify the different constellations in the night sky. Then, people will go outside and see the stars and planets. Free to all age groups. Space is limited, so sign up today. For more information or to register, call 618-256-5100.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

BUBBA GUMP FIRST FRIDAY

It’s National Shrimp Day and Zeppelins is celebrating by hosting a Bubba Gump First Friday. All attendees will have a chance to win great prizes, plus $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors Gift Card or two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. Party starts at 3 p.m. Enjoy our themed food beginning at 4 p.m. until it lasts. Free and open to all! Festivities held in Zeppelins Lounge. For more details, call 256-5501. Sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

JOB READY/TEEN CAREER LAUNCH

Youth Programs will host a two-part job ready/teen career launch from 7-9 p.m. for teens 15-18. This comprehensive program introduces young people to the world of work and provides the tools necessary to prepare for a future career. Youth can explore various careers based on their interests and talents. Plus determine which educational path they need to pursue. Limited slots available. Call 618-256-5139.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

SPRING CACHE RIVER CANOE/HIKE

Join Outdoor Recreation as they explore the Bottomland Swamp area of Cache River State Natural Area. Hike to the middle of Heron Pond in the Little Black Slough Nature Preserve. Learn about the history of the area at Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center. Then, paddle six miles through rivers, swamps, and ponds covered in duckweed, surrounded by 100-year-old cypress trees and a multitude of bird species, including blue herons, mallards, red headed woodpeckers and many others.

▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for Recon can bring one person for same price while spots available; and

▪ Cost: RecOn, $15; non-RecOn cost, $45;

▪ Time: 8 am to 8 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Thursday, May 9.

Open to ages 10+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Rec on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH

The Scott Event Center will host a Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (seating every half an hour). Many breakfast and lunch items featured, as well as a complimentary mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. All moms will receive a special gift.

▪ Reservations: Prepaid reservations taken Thursday, April 25, through Thursday, May 9 (in person/phone);

▪ Price: Members, $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 and under); non-members, $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), free (5 and under).

Sponsored in part by Schaefer Auto Body Centers. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

ARCHERY CLINIC

Learn the basics of archery with Outdoor Rec at their clinic. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $5; non-RecOn cost, $10;

▪ Time: 5-7 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Monday, May 13.

Open to ages 8+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Rec on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

MOBILE DMV

Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

HEALTH & WELNESS EXPO

Everyone is invited to the free annual Health & Wellness Expo scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James Sports Center. Various health and fitness related vendors will be on site to answer questions and showcase products. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and bone density checks will be available. Enjoy great samples and giveaways, plus have a chance to win prizes. Event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members and civilians. Similar health fair events off-base are not typically free! For more information, call 618-256-4524.

COUPLES PAINT & SIP

Create a masterpiece at the Paint & Sip event sponsored by the Arts & Crafts Center. The event is a couples “Sun & Moon” project and will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.

MULTI-DAY SPRING BACKPACKING

Take a hike with Outdoor Rec, and join them for a three-day/two-night backpacking trip, along one of the most scenic trails in Missouri. Hike a total of 14 miles along the Current River Section of the Ozark Trail and see the Current River, Klepzig Mill, Rocky Falls, the top of Stegall Mountain and more. Bring own backpacking gear or use their new gear including tents, sleeping bags and pads. Good for beginners and experienced backpackers.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $40; non-RecOn cost, $130;

▪ Time: Noon Friday, May 17, to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 19;

▪ Registration deadline: Friday, May 10;

▪ Mandatory pretrip meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, May 13

Open to ages 12+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Rec on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

PRETEEN END OF SCHOOL DANCE

Dance the school year away from 7-9 p.m. at Youth Center’s “End of School Dance.” The event is free and open to ages 9-12. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

AMERICA’S ARMED FORCES KIDS RUN

Run for Fun at America’s Armed Forces Kids Run on Saturday, May 18, with Youth Programs. Families must register on-line for this event at www.americaskidsrun.org.

Scheduled run times for participants is as follows:

▪ 14 and up: 8 a.m. (2 miles);

▪ 11-13 years: 8:30 a.m. (1 mile);

▪ 9-10 years: 9 a.m. (1/2 mile);

▪ 7-8 years: 9:30 a.m. (1/2 mile); and

▪ 5-6 years: 10 a.m. (1/4 mile)

Parents may accompany their child in the younger age groups. All runners will be given a commemorative America’s Kids Run T-shirt. Runners are required to show up 15 minutes before scheduled run time. Races begin/end at the Youth Center. Event is free to all registered participants. For more information, call 618-256-5139.

TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT

The Scott Event Center is hosting a Texas Hold’em Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy a pregame social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials. Free entry the to first 10 Airmen to register. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 618-256-5501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part Academy Sports & Outdoors, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributing. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

MIKE SUPER RETURNING TO SAFB

Mike Super is coming back to Scott AFB with his all new show, Mike Super 2.OH! This magic and illusion show will be at 7 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Super was the winner of NBC’s hit TV show “Phenomenon” and was a top finalist on America’s Got Talent. The entire Scott AFB population is invited to this free show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seats are limited. The Scott Event Center will have food available for purchase prior to the show. Drinks will be available before and during the show. For more information, call 618-256-3766.

ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE

FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM

The Library Auditorium will show the following movies currently in theaters. They are free and open to the base population.

▪ Friday, April 26: 7 p.m. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; and

▪ Friday, May 10: 7 p.m. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

For more information, call 618-256-5100/256-3028 or check the library out on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

MAY FITNESS MONTH STEPS CHALLENGE

May is Fitness Month and the Sports/Fitness Centers are having a “Steps Challenge.” People can use an app/pedometer/paper to track their steps Wednesday, May 1, through Friday, May 31, and earn a chance to win random drawings for every 10,000 steps they take. Register through Monday, April 29. All steps logs will need to be turned in from Sunday, June 2, to Wednesday, June 5, for the chance to win. Register at the James Sports Center or Warmer Fitness Center or by phone, 618-256-4524/1218.

AF PHOTO CONTEST

Submit entries for the 2019 Air Force Photo Contest from Wednesday, May 1, through Friday, May 31. This year’s photo contest theme is “Life in Motion.” Images may be of people, places or things. There are two categories: Adult and youth. The adult category has two divisions: Novice and accomplished. Adults must be 18 years or older. The youth category has three age divisions: Teens 13-17 years, preteens 9-12 years and children 6-8 years. The official 2019 Air Force Photo Contest will be judged by a panel of photography experts and first and third place will be awarded for each category. Participants can enter up to two original images. For complete details or to submit a photo, visit http://www.myairforcelife.com/Arts//Photo-Contest.aspx.

INTRAMURAL GOLF — SIGN UP TODAY

Intramural Golf has a new look for 2019. Any player without a team wishing to join intramurals can still play. Golfers will be placed into a special players pool and assigned a team prior to league play. People are still encouraged to get their unit, department, or group together for Wednesday afternoon golf. Coaches meeting set for Wednesday, May 1, at Cardinal Creek. Play will begin Wednesday, May 15, with a shotgun start at noon. Teams and players should complete a Letter of Intent. For more details, contact Steve Speece at 618-744-1400.

MOTHER’S GOLF FREE

Cardinal Creek Golf Course is having a Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, where all moms can play golf for free with a paid adult. Kids always golf free with a paid adult so the whole family can play for the price of one. Tee times are required. For more information, call 618-744-1400. This event is sponsored in part by HSHS Medical Group Pediatric Care. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

MOMS BOWL FREE

Come out and celebrate mom Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, as Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is having a moms bowl free special, where all moms bowl free with a paid player. Free games equal to each paid game. Shoe rental not included. For more information call 618-256-4054. This event is sponsored in part by HSHS Medical Group Pediatric Care. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

BASE BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host their annual Base Championship on Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14. Register for one of four divisions of play: Open Scratch, Men’s Handicap, Women’s Handicap and Senior Handicap (50+). Players must use 90 percent of 220 handicap or play Scratch Format.

Championship schedule:

▪ May 13: Monday qualifying rounds — play five qualifying games;

▪ May 14: Tuesday qualifying/finals — play five qualifying games and top four in each division play in finals;

▪ Time: 5 p.m.; and

▪ Fee: $50/person.

Registration required (prepayment required). Minimum of eight players in each division required. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

MULTI-DAY SPRING BACKPACKING TRIP

Outdoor Recreation will have a three-day, two-night backpacking trip Friday, May 17. Hike14 miles along the Current River Section of the Ozark Trail in Missouri and see the Current River, Klepzig Mill, Rocky Falls, the top of Stegall Mountain and more. Bring own backpacking gear or use Outdoor Rec’s new gear including tents, sleeping bags and pads. Good for beginners and experienced backpackers.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $40; non-RecOn cost, $130;

▪ Time: Noon Friday, May 17, to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 19;

▪ Registration deadline: Friday, May 10; and

▪ Mandatory pretrip meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Open to ages 12+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 618-Call 256-2067 or follow Outdoor Rec on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

DOLLAR SUNDAYS

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

NOTES

SIX FLAGS ST. LOUIS TICKETS

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

2019 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS TICKETS ON SALE

Take in a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game this year. Information, Tickets & Travel has select home game tickets available for purchase all season. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Tickets are going fast, so get them today. Prices subject to change. Call 618-256-5919.