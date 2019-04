Scott Air Force Base News From the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th AMW commander

Scott AFB Love of the Game Airmen on Scott Air Force Base spent a year and a half working to create an all-female basketball team. Now they spend their evenings working together to set a positive image for others, while using a common outlet to de-stress and build bonds.

Congrats to our Air Mobility Command annual award winners! Capt. Dustin Gooden from the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron was awarded CGO of the year, while Staff Sgt. Josephine Harting with the 375th Force Support Squadron won Honor Guard Member of the Year. Thank you for your excellent work!