Soccer promotes healthy living for U.S. defenders

No matter their duty title, a U.S. Airman is a defender first and foremost. They need to be ready at a moment’s notice to protect the freedoms every American is able to enjoy, and this requires a good support system as well as physical training. For some, playing a sport on base can be the perfect way to fulfill both necessities at the same time.

Airman 1st Class Jacob Jubin, 375th Communication Squadron knowledge management center technician, is a 24-year-old soccer player originally from Wheatland, Wyoming. He has played soccer for over 20 years and continues to play for Scott’s team, Scott Football Club. He has created strong connections with the other players as well as stayed in shape, all while engaging in a sport he has learned to love again.

Jubin’s father was a professional soccer player, so he started off playing because that was what he always knew. He fell in love with the sport at a young age and played for many years with several different teams. Jubin became an accomplished player, making it to the semi-professional level before joining the U.S. Air Force. However, at that point, soccer turned into a job for him.

“Throughout my college and semi-professional career I was always very scheduled,” said Jubin. “My life revolved around playing and being in shape. It was something I was forced to do, something I had to do. It was always on my mind. I hated it when it was a job.”

Now, playing for Scott FC has brought the childhood joy of soccer back into Jubin’s life.

“It’s a lot more relaxed here,” said Jubin. “We have fun as a team, and we do everything together. It’s more of a secondary for-fun thing now, rather than a job.”

Recently, along with playing, Jubin has started assistant coaching. Scott FC’s main coach, Capt. Joshua Greene, 416th Theater Engineer Command technical engineer, saw Jubin’s coaching potential early on.

“He has dedication to the team and the growth of other players,” said Greene. “From the moment he arrived, I was positive he would soon be a leader of the team because he quickly started guiding others. He soon became team captain and now has become a coach. He is easily able to be friends with the other players. He helps develop them by discussing in detail their success on and off the field, and that is how I understand him to be a true leader.”

Being a leader means setting goals for each player and working hard to achieve them. One goal all the players have in common is, of course, winning.

“We always have the Defender’s Cup in mind, the big military tournament that we have going,” said Jubin. “We are always slated to be really good, so that’s the big goal we want to rush towards.”

Jubin explained that in order to get there, players will have to be built up to a higher skill level through plenty of drills and ball work. He said he is willing to put in the work if they are, and it shows.

“I see that he has a desire to play the sport and a desire to help the people that also take the time to enhance themselves in the sport,” said Greene. “This relationship between the sport and the people translates into the same core values that we have in the military. His duty, respect and selfless service to the family of Scott FC is an amazing contribution to Scott AFB.”