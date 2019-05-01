Exchange’s ‘Pamper Mom with Pretty’ event to celebrate moms at Scott AFB

Wing Mission Video - Med Group Part one of a five-part video series showcasing the mission of the 375th Air Mobility Wing. This video highlights the men and women of the 375th Medical Group. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Part one of a five-part video series showcasing the mission of the 375th Air Mobility Wing. This video highlights the men and women of the 375th Medical Group.

Military moms deserve a little extra pampering this Mother’s Day, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making sure they get it.

On Saturday, the Scott AFB Exchange Service is hosting a “Pamper Mom with Pretty” beauty event. Military shoppers can enjoy great deals on beauty products, including:

▪ $5 off a $30 beauty purchase (with coupon);

▪ $15 off a $60 beauty purchase with the MILITARY STAR card (with coupon); and

▪ Free wristlet with a $30 purchase of fragrances or cosmetics.

“Military moms do so much not only for their families but also for the military community,” said Danita McFarland, Exchange general manager. “The Exchange wanted to celebrate them with this special event.”

The coupons will be available to shoppers at the Exchange. Coupons are valid only for the day of the event, and are limited to cosmetics, fragrances, bath and body, hair care, skin care and nail products. Offers are valid in-store only.

For more information, shoppers can contact the Scott AFB Exchange at 618-744-9830.