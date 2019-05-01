Exchange ‘You Made the Grade Program’ rewards military students for academic excellence

Scott AFB Love of the Game Airmen on Scott Air Force Base spent a year and a half working to create an all-female basketball team. Now they spend their evenings working together to set a positive image for others, while using a common outlet to de-stress and build bonds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Airmen on Scott Air Force Base spent a year and a half working to create an all-female basketball team. Now they spend their evenings working together to set a positive image for others, while using a common outlet to de-stress and build bonds.

According to the Department of Defense Education Activity, the average military child will move six to nine times during a school career—three times more often than children whose parents do not serve in the military. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is commending the achievements of these young scholars with its “You Made the Grade” program.

First- through 12th-graders, including homeschooled students, who maintain a B average or higher are eligible for a $5 Exchange gift card every grading period during the 2018-19 school year.

To receive their gift card, students must present a valid military I.D. and proof of qualifying grades during any grading period at their local Exchange’s customer service area.

“The Exchange is honored to reward the academic achievements of military children,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor.

“Military students work hard to succeed in the classroom. The You Made the Grade program proves their diligence and resiliency pay off.”

Students who make the grade can enter the worldwide sweepstakes to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Since February 2000, the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program, has rewarded nearly 200 military students for their academic achievements through prizes worth nearly $550,000.

The sweepstakes entry forms are found on the back of the You Made the Grade gift card sleeve.

Students can send completed forms to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Students can submit one sweepstakes entry for each grading period. The first drawing of the 2018-19 school year took place in December 2018, with presentations made at Fort Campbell and Vandenberg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Bases. The next drawing will be held in June.