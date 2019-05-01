Registration kicks off for annual, premier defense logistics gathering

Scott trains C-21 pilots The 458th Airlift Squadron Formal Training Unit not only provides executive airlift and aeromedical evacuation, but also trains all of the Air Force's C-21 pilots! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 458th Airlift Squadron Formal Training Unit not only provides executive airlift and aeromedical evacuation, but also trains all of the Air Force's C-21 pilots!

Registration has commenced for the seventh annual co-sponsored National Defense Transportation Association and U.S. Transportation Command Fall Meeting, scheduled for Oct. 7-10 at St. Louis Union Station.

Individuals interested in attending the collaborative, premier defense logistics and transportation gathering can register at https://www.ndtahq.com/events/fall-meeting/ and also have the option of “register now/pay later!”

The Fall Meeting provides a unique opportunity for industry and Department of Defense transportation practitioners to meet and discuss the challenges, changes, new technologies, and best practices within their profession. Participants represent a broad spectrum of modes and disciplines, as well as serve in entry-level to senior leader positions.

Since 2013, the event’s Transportation Academy has conducted numerous lectures by private sector and federal government instructors, offering a valuable educational resource for attendees. Approximately 70 academic sessions, covering a wide variety of transportation-related topics, are planned for this year’s conference.

“The 2019 Fall Meeting’s theme, Fostering Partnerships to Preserve Peace and Prevail in Conflict ... Then, Now, and Tomorrow, aptly reflects the strong and committed collaboration between USTRANSCOM and its fourth component, industry, in the defense and security of our Nation,” said Jack Svoboda, USTRANSCOM fall meeting command lead. “I’m excited and energized about this year’s event enhancing the knowledge, skill sets, and experiences of, and interactions among industry, combatant command, and federal counterparts—focused for every level of interest and experience!”

After conducting the collaborative event at the Gaylord National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland, last year, the NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting returns to St. Louis in 2019 and 2020.

USTRANSCOM conducts globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives.