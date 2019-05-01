Scott Air Force Base News SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Master Sgt. Christina Wick

Master Sgt. Christina Wick, 375th Medical Operations Squadron Scott Family Health flight chief, is this week’s Showcase Airman.

Wick transitioned from the Reserves to active duty last September and was immediately assigned as flight chief for one of the largest, most visible, and complex flights in the 375th Medical Group. Facing a severe technician skill-level deficiency in her clinic, Wick revamped the training of her entire technician staff by developing detailed lesson plans and incorporating cutting edge simulation training.

Additionally, she attacked a backlog of 279 telephone consults and employed symptom-focused triage protocols to reduce the shortfall by 80 percent in less than one month, enabling the timely response to patient concerns. Wick’s innovative thinking and selfless dedication to the mission enhanced the delivery of safe and effective patient care.