USTRANSCOM commander to speak at 2019 Mid-America Army Birthday Ball in St. Louis

The 2019 Mid-America Army Birthday Ball is scheduled for June 14 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. Courtesy graphic

In honor of the Army’s 244th birthday, the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, U.S. Transportation Command and DISA Global Operations Command will host the 2019 Mid-America Army Birthday Ball on June 14 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.

Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, will speak at the event. Lyons is the ranking Army officer assigned to Scott Air Force Base and the first Army general to command U.S. Transportation Command.

All are welcome to attend the celebration which begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the official program and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets to the event are $60 to $70 per person, depending upon rank, and may be purchased through the Army Ball website at http://www.midamericaarmyball.com.

The Missouri Athletic Club is located at 405 Washington Ave., St. Louis, and is offering rooms at a discounted rate for Army Ball attendees. To receive the discounted rate, guests must mention they are attending the Army Ball during the reservation process.

Additional information to include menu, dress, parking instructions and the event agenda is available on the Army Ball website.

The Mid America Army Birthday Ball is presented by the Scott Army Booster Club, a private, non-profit organization not affiliated with, endorsed by, or a part of the U.S. Government. The Booster Club was established to foster morale and promote the general benefit of United States Army personnel assigned to Scott Air Force Base, their families and the community.

For more information about the Mid-America Army Birthday Ball, please call 618-220-5003.