Month of the Military Child: Outdoor Rec’s ‘My 1st Hike’

Outdoor Recreation’s “My 1st Hike” event helped encourage healthy habits and hobbies as part of its salute to military children.

More than a dozen participants took part in the 4.5-mile hike at Silver Lake Park in Highland, which is about 30 minutes from the base.

“The hike was organized to give parents a chance to introduce their children to hiking and hopefully motivate them to enjoy other outdoor activities,” said Jessica Petot, 375th Force Support Squadron outdoor recreation specialist who organized the event.

She said it’s a great opportunity for military families to not only hike for their health, but also so they can appreciate the trails and paths in Illinois.

Hailee, age 6, said it was fun despite the mud, which was caused by rain the day before. She said her favorite part was the field of flowers that waited for the hikers at the turn around point hallway through the hike.

My 1st Hike is held twice a year — spring and fall, when the weather is nicer.

“These hikes focus on getting kids who are new to hiking more comfortable with it,” said Petot, who grew up in Southern Illinois. “There are plenty of great hiking opportunities around here. A lot of people at Scott don’t realizes the amount of activities out here.”

Whether hiking with a group or wanting to go solo, Outdoor Rec offers other adult hiking, camping and summer activities as well. For a schedule of their events or more information, see www.375fss.com or check out their Facebook page at Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation.