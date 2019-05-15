Tempia retires from USTRANSCOM

Secretary of Defense Mattis praises Gen. McDew, Gen. Lyons during ceremony Secretary of Defense James Mattis praises retiring Gen. Darren McDew during the Change of Command for U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base. Gen. McDew relinquished command to Gen. Lyons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Secretary of Defense James Mattis praises retiring Gen. Darren McDew during the Change of Command for U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base. Gen. McDew relinquished command to Gen. Lyons.

Frank Tempia, a federal civil servant assigned to U.S. Transportation Command recently retired after more than 36 years of honorable service to the nation, with the unique accomplishment of working for all 13 USTRANSCOM commanders and all 16 USTRANSCOM Communications Directors.

Brig. Gen. Robert Lyman, director, Command, Control, Communications and Cyber Systems directorate, U.S. Transportation Command, presented Tempia, chief, Program Executive Office Support Division, with his retirement certificate in the directorate’s McCutcheon Conference Room.

“Mr. Tempia has been part of the USTRANSCOM foundation since the beginning,” said Lyman. “His vision and leadership have shaped TCJ6 through many trials into the organization we are today.”

A native of Belleville, Tempia earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He later earned two master’s degrees from Washington University in St. Louis, one in business administration and one in information management.

Tempia began his civil service career in 1983, gaining information technology and management experience in both Air Mobility Command and USTRANSCOM. His expertise included strategic planning for information technology, technical engineering, and management of large computer and communications system development programs.

As the PEO support division chief, Tempia was responsible for all systems Information Technology, Test, and Configuration Management activities in support of PEO-T acquisition and program management for the USTRANSCOM global transportation and Distribution Process Owner missions.

During the ceremony witnessed by his family, friends and co-workers, Tempia was awarded the Joint Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

“We are better for his service and will miss his daily contributions,” said Lyman. “We wish him well in this next stage with his family.”