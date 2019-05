Scott Air Force Base News From the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th AMW commander

Happy 147th #ArborDay! Ken Smith and Keith Brumley from our 375th Civil Engineer Squadron joined me in planting a red oak tree outside of the Scott AFB Chapel (on April 26)! This holiday started in 1872 with the planting of one million trees in Nebraska — what a feat!

Thank you to the 375th CES’s Mark McCoy and Audrey Meads for helping with the event as well!