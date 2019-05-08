Scott AFB Exchange shoppers save 15 percent with New MILITARY STAR accounts May 16-30

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can add savings on top of savings by opening a new MILITARY STAR card account from May 16-30.

During this time, new cardholders will receive 15 percent off all their first day’s purchases instead of the 10 percent discount regularly offered. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

Shoppers who open a MILITARY STAR account will also earn rewards points. Cardholders receive two points for every dollar spent with MILITARY STAR and automatically earn a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. In 2018, shoppers earned $34.6 million in MILITARY STAR rewards cards.

“The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive benefit for our military,” said Danita McFarland, Exchange general manager. “This special promotion is a perfect time for anyone who shops the Exchange to get the card and all its perks.”

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

▪ The lowest flat-rate APR (12.49 percent) among store cards — rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval;

▪ No annual, late or over-limit fees; and

▪ Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

The MILITARY STAR program generated $471 million in value for cardholders in 2018 through savings, discounts, financing offers and cardholder-friendly terms and conditions.

New MILITARY STAR accountholders will receive the discount on purchases at all military exchanges, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

Shoppers will also receive the discount and earn points at their commissary. New accountholders who stay at an Armed Forces Recreation Center resort during the promotional dates and pay with their MILITARY STAR card during those dates can take advantage of the 15 percent discount on their resort stay.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.