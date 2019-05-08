375th LRS receives liquid oxygen to support aircrew

Airman 1st Class Jason Griggs, 375th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution officer, watches the gauges on a liquid oxygen container during a transfer at Scott Air Force Base. The containers used to store liquid oxygen must have the proper safety devices, such as a thermos bottle, because when the substance is heated it expands and could cause an explosion.
Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson
The 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Scott Air Force base recently received liquid oxygen, which is used to support the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron during high-altitude flights for their patients.
