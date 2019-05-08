Scott Air Force Base News SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Senior Airman Brianna McDaniel

This week’s Showcase Airman is Senior Airman Brianna McDaniel, 375th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell specialist. McDaniel’s leadership is critical in directing the Installation’s Fitness Program by managing Air Force fitness assessments for 164 diverse units and promoting fitness for 5,000 active duty members.

As the fill-in Fitness Assessment Cell NCO in charge, she tests approximately 350 members a month, while managing the Unit Fitness Program Manager and Physical Training Leader program.

Additionally, McDaniel is revitalizing the squadron by readying the wing for fitness assessment transformation and paving the way for squadron-led testing. McDaniel’s ceaseless efforts, and dedication to the mission has lead to numerous honors, to include being coined by the Air Expeditionary Group Commander.