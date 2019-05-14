Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, May 17 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

THROUGH FRIDAY, MAY 31

AF PHOTO CONTEST

Submit entries for the 2019 Air Force Photo Contest from now through Friday, May 31. This year’s photo contest theme is “Life in Motion.” Images may be of people, places or things. There are two categories: Adult and youth. The adult category has two divisions: Novice and accomplished. Adults must be 18 years or older. The youth category has three age divisions: Teens 13-17 years, preteens 9-12 years and children 6-8 years. The official 2019 Air Force Photo Contest will be judged by a panel of photography experts and first and third place will be awarded for each category. Participants can enter up to two original images. For complete details or to submit a photo, visit http://www.myairforcelife.com/Arts//Photo-Contest.aspx.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

HEALTH & WELNESS EXPO

Everyone is invited to the free annual Health & Wellness Expo scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James Sports Center. Various health and fitness related vendors will be on site to answer questions and showcase products. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and bone density checks will be available. Enjoy great samples and giveaways, plus have a chance to win prizes. Event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members and civilians. Similar health fair events off-base are not typically free! For more information, call 618-256-4524.

COUPLES PAINT & SIP

Create a masterpiece at the Paint & Sip event sponsored by the Arts & Crafts Center. The event is a couples “Sun & Moon” project and will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.

MULTI-DAY SPRING BACKPACKING TRIP

Take a hike with Outdoor Rec, and join them for a three-day/two-night backpacking trip, along one of the most scenic trails in Missouri. Hike a total of 14 miles along the Current River Section of the Ozark Trail and see the Current River, Klepzig Mill, Rocky Falls, the top of Stegall Mountain and more. Bring own backpacking gear or use their new gear including tents, sleeping bags and pads. Good for beginners and experienced backpackers.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $40; non-RecOn cost, $130;

▪ Time: Noon Friday, May 17, to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 19;

▪ Registration deadline: Friday, May 10; and

▪ Mandatory pretrip meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Open to ages 12+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Rec on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

PRETEEN END OF SCHOOL DANCE

Dance the school year away from 7-9 p.m. at Youth Center’s “End of School Dance.” The event is free and open to ages 9-12. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

AMERICA’S ARMED FORCES KIDS RUN

Run for Fun at America’s Armed Forces Kids Run on Saturday, May 18, with Youth Programs. Families must register on-line for this event at www.americaskidsrun.org.

Scheduled run times for participants is as follows:

▪ 14 and up: 8 a.m. (2 miles);

▪ 11-13 years: 8:30 a.m. (1 mile);

▪ 9-10 years: 9 a.m. (1/2 mile);

▪ 7-8 years: 9:30 a.m. (1/2 mile); and

▪ 5-6 years: 10 a.m. (1/4 mile)

Parents may accompany their child in the younger age groups. All runners will be given a commemorative America’s Kids Run T-shirt. Runners are required to show up 15 minutes before scheduled run time. Races begin/end at the Youth Center. Event is free to all registered participants. For more information, call 618-256-5139.

TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT

The Scott Event Center is hosting a Texas Hold’em Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy a pregame social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials. Free entry the to first 10 Airmen to register. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 618-256-5501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part Academy Sports & Outdoors, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributing. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

BASE POOL OPENS

The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) will open for the summer season at 1 p.m. (free recreational swimming all summer). Check out the rock climbing wall in the deep end, along with the double flume slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons. Pool rules: Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by adult 18 or older (adult must supervise and attest to their ability to swim). Ages 11-13 must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without adult supervision. For more details, call 618-256-2067.

MONDAY, MAY 27

MEMORIAL DAY SCRAMBLE

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Memorial Day Golf Tournament. Format is four-person scramble. Scratch and Peoria handicap winners. Event includes greens fees, cart, range balls & prizes.

▪ Shotgun start: 9 a.m.;

▪ Fee: $50 non-AGF; $40 eagle/premiere AGF members; and

▪ Registration deadline: Saturday, May 25.

For more information, call 618-744-1400.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS

Boys and girls are invited to play Friday night hoops May 31. Open to two separate age groups:

▪ Preteens (9-12): Play 7-8 p.m.; and

▪ Teens (13-18): Play 8-10 p.m.

Teams are co-ed; physical needed. Bring friends to join. Night hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

GEOCACHING, NATURE JOURNALING & MACROINVERTEBRATE STUDY

Join Outdoor Recreation for full-day of nature education and exploration at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Start a nature journal Discover geocaching and use GPS units to explore the sanctuary. Catch macroinvertebrates and learn about water pollution. Ideal trip for kids to learn about the great outdoors and have fun. Pack a lunch and eat on site. Transportation provided.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $8; non-RecOn cost, $29;

▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Thursday, May 30.

Open to ages 8+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. For more information, call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

MONDAY, JUNE 3, 10, 17 & 24

AF BOWLING CLINIC 2.0

Join the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center for their Air Force 2.0 Bowling Clinic, which will take place at 5 p.m. June 3, 10, 17 and 24. This clinic is designed to introduce or reintroduce people to bowling. This class meets once a week for four weeks and covers the fundamentals of bowling. Topics include approach, markings, grip, lane courtesy, spare shooting and much more. Open to adults and juniors. Registration required. Clinic packages: $49/person (lessons only); $119/person (lessons and equipment — ball and bag). For more details, call 618-256-4054.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4, THROUGH TUESDAY, JULY 30

YOUTH & ADULT BOWLING LEAGUE

Play duos on the lanes. Kids and parents come try the doubles league this summer at Stars & Strikes. This short season league played June 4-July 30 is perfect during a busy summer season. This doubles league competes with one adult and one youth bowler per team.

▪ Dates: Tuesdays (no play July 2);

▪ Time: 5:30 p.m.;

▪ Fee: $15/week.

▪ Registration deadline: June 4.

For more details, call 618-256-4054.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

DISCOVER SCUBA

Want to try Scuba Diving, but don’t want a full certification? Join Outdoor Recreation at the base pool for Discover Scuba led by PADI certified instructors from Scuba World. Each session allows for familiarization with scuba gear and to take first breathes under water. No certification included.

▪ Session 1: 7-7:30 p.m.;

▪ Session 2: 7:40-8:10 p.m.;

▪ Session 3: 8:20-9 p.m.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $10; non-RecOn, $30;

▪ Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 4.

Open to ages 10+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

MIKE SUPER RETURNING TO SAFB

Mike Super is coming back to Scott AFB with his all new show, Mike Super 2.OH! This magic and illusion show will be at 7 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Super was the winner of NBC’s hit TV show “Phenomenon” and was a top finalist on America’s Got Talent. The entire Scott AFB population is invited to this free show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seats are limited. The Scott Event Center will have food available for purchase prior to the show. Drinks will be available before and during the show. For more information, call 618-256-3766.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

SEA LION OVERNIGHT AT STL ZOO

Experience a night of education, adventure and excitement, while spending the night in the Sea Lion Sound tunnel at the St. Louis Zoo with Outdoor Recreation. Enjoy dinner, fun activities, and an after-hours flashlight tour of the zoo. Wake up the next morning to say “hello” to the sea lions, grab breakfast and visit the stingrays at Caribbean Cove. Transportation provided. Equipment provided by ODR at no charge (sleeping bags and sleeping pads).

▪ Cost: RecOn, $35; non-RecOn cost, $110;

▪ Time: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, to noon Sunday, June 9;

▪ Registration deadline: Friday, May 31; and

▪ Mandatory pretrip meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, June 3.

Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

SUMMER READING PROGRAM KICK-OFF PARTY

The Scott AFB Library will host their kick-off party for their Summer Reading Program at 5 p.m.. Make plans to stop by for games, crafts and a bouncy house. USO will provide hot dogs and chips.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

LONG LOOK 10K RUN/WALK

The Fitness/James Sports Centers will host a Long Loop 10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. Start and finish will be at the Fitness Pool. There will be random prize drawings for all participants. Must be registered by Monday, June 10. Entry forms available at the Fitness/James Sports Centers. This free event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and DOD civilians. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 618-256-1218 or James Sports Center at 618-256-4524.

KARAOKE NIGHT

People can show off their singing skills at karaoke night in Zeppelins Food & Drinks Lounge. Karaoke held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. inside Zeppelins. Prizes given for Best Vocal Male and Female of the Night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH

Bring dad out for Father’s Day brunch barbecue feast at the Scott Event Center. Feast on various barbecue options. Plus enjoy the breakfast/lunch buffet. Take advantage of the complimentary mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. All dads will have a chance to win a grill.

▪ Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (seating every half an hour);

▪ Reservations: Prepaid reservations taken Monday, May 27, through Friday, June 14 (in person/phone);

▪ Price: Members, $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 and under); non-members, $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12) and free (5 and under).

Sponsored in part by Schaefer Autobody Centers. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

LONGEST DAY OF GOLF 36-HOLE TOURNAMENT

Cardinal Creek Golf Course is hosting their Longest Day of Golf Tournament. Tournament consists of two person teams playing 36 holes with four different formats, plus scratch and peoria handicap (anyone can play and win).

Formats include: 9-holes of two person best ball, two person alternate shot, one gross and one net best ball and two person scramble.

▪ Start: 8 a.m.;

▪ Fee: $80 AGF players, $100 daily players. Fee includes 36 holes, cart, prizes and steak dinner;

▪ Registration deadline: Monday, June 17;

For more information, call 618-744-1400.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

Anyone have gently used, vintage, antique or unique items to resell? Become a vendor at the first-ever SEC Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. They are looking to have a have a bizarre bazaar of bargains, treasures and unique items for sale to the base community. Vendors can reserve a space to sell. Single slot $10. Double slot and table $15. Reserve a slot by Monday, June 24. They will also have food and drinks for sale. For more details, call the SEC at 618-256-5501.

NOTES

DOLLAR SUNDAYS

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

BASE AUDITORIUM SCHEDULING CHANGE

The Base Auditorium (formerly known to most as the Library Auditorium) has transferred facility management and event scheduling over to the Scott Professional Development Center administrative office (bldg. east of the Bowling Center). This office will issue auditorium key(s), mics, mic stands, etc. Movies and Base Theatre functions will continue through the Base Library office. To reserve the auditorium, visit https://eim2.amc.af.mil/org/375mss/Lists/Base%20Theater%20Scheduler/Calendar1.aspx. This site can only be accessed via an on-base LAN connected computer.

SELF-SCHEDULING FITNESS ASSESSMENT TRAINING

Effective May 15, members testing with the Fitness Assessment Cell can self-register for June and July appointments. On June 15, customers can register for July and August appointments. Look for the Fitness Assessment Cell Self-Registration ICON on the 375FSS.com page. For further information, contact the Fitness Assessment Cell at 618-256-4474.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM

“It’s Showtime” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Scott AFB Library. The Summer Reading Program includes incentives, story times, special events, a finale party and more — register today. This program is open to children of all ages. Also, for every book adults read from May 28 through July 25, they will receive an entry form for a chance to win a prize. Stop by the Library to register and get a free T-Shirt while supplies last. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Drury Hotels, Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Leonardo DRS, Texas Roadhouse, Bella Milano, Sky Zone, Scott Credit Union, Fun Spot Skating Center, USAA, The Edge, Eckert’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Olive Garden, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, and Scott Spouses Club. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For more information, call 618-256-5100/3028 or check us out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary.

KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER

Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day all summer through Sept. 15. A value of more than $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 618-256-4054. Sign up today.

SIX FLAGS ST. LOUIS TICKETS

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

2019 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS TICKETS ON SALE

Take in a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game this year. Information, Tickets & Travel has select home game tickets available for purchase all season. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Tickets are going fast, so get them today. Prices subject to change. Call 618-256-5919.