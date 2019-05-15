MILITARY STAR card helps Scott AFB Exchange reduce bank fees, strengthen Quality-of-Life programs

126th Air Refueling Wing holds change of command ceremony In a change of command ceremony Sunday, Scott Air Force Base bid farewell to the commander of the 126th Air Refueling Wing. Col. Peter Nezamis relinquished command of the wing in lieu of a position serving as the Illinois National Guard chief of J Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a change of command ceremony Sunday, Scott Air Force Base bid farewell to the commander of the 126th Air Refueling Wing. Col. Peter Nezamis relinquished command of the wing in lieu of a position serving as the Illinois National Guard chief of J

When military shoppers use their MILITARY STAR cards at Scott AFB Exchange facilities, they help reduce significant credit-card processing fees and benefit their military community.

During fiscal 2018, bank-issued credit card processing expenses at Scott AFB Exchange facilities cost the military community $486,528, a $41,689 increase from 2017. When shoppers use their MILITARY STAR cards, however, the Scott AFB Exchange avoids these costly fees, generating more money for military Quality-of-Life programs essential to force readiness and resiliency.

“Every dollar of merchant and bank fees avoided makes a difference in the lives of Soldiers and their families,” said Danita McFarland, Exchange general manager. “Using a MILITARY STAR card at an exchange is an investment into our military communities as reduced fees strengthen Quality-of-Life support.”

Scott AFB Exchange earnings support critical Quality-of-Life programs, including youth programs, child development centers and the Scott AFB gyms.

The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard exchange stores, the commissary and online at ShopMyExchange.com, MyMCX.com, myNavyExchange.com and shopCGX.com.

Scott AFB shoppers enjoy benefits when using the MILITARY STAR card, including:

▪ One of the lowest APRs (12.49 percent) among retail-issued credit cards;

▪ No annual, late or over-limit fees;

▪ 10 percent discount on first day’s purchase; and

▪ A rewards program where cardholders earn 2 points per dollar, and a $20 rewards card when they reach 2,000 points.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information, visit MyECP.com.