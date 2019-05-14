Scott Air Force Base News 375th FSS hours of operation for Memorial Day weekend

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday May 27 and the Family Day on May 24, many of the 375th Force Support Squadron facilities will have altered hours of operation. Special hours of operation are as follows:

▪ Airman & Family Readiness Center: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Arts & Crafts Center: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Child Development Centers: Closed May 27;

▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course: Course and Pro Shop Open;

▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course Café: Closed May 27;

▪ Civilian Personnel: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Common Grounds: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Education & Training Office: Closed May 24-27, however, some on-base college/university classes will be held as scheduled;

▪ Family Child Care Office: Closed May 27;

▪ Fitness Center: Closed May 24-27 (open to authorized after-hours access);

▪ ITT: Closed May 24-27;

▪ James Sports Center: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 24-27;

▪ Library: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Manpower Office: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Military Personnel Flight: Closed May 24-27;

▪ NAF Accounting/IT: Closed May 24-27;

▪ NAF HRO: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Nightingale Inn Dining Facility: May 24-27 — open 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Simple To Go will be open from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.;

▪ Official Mail Center: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Outdoor Recreation: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Pool: Opens for the season at 1 p.m. May 24; Open 1-6 p.m. May 25-27;

▪ Rickenbacker’s: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Scott Event Center/Zeppelins: Closed May 24-27;

▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center: Open;

▪ Youth Center: Closed May 27.