St. Clair County hosts 5th Annual Armed Forces Ball

Kicking off Military Appreciation Month this May, St. Clair County hosted its 5th Annual Armed Forces Ball on May 4 with Major Gen. Stephen Farmen, commander of Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, as the keynote speaker.

More than 300 regional civic leaders and members from Team Scott attended the event. Thanks to St. Clair County, its Armed Forces Ball Committee, and all event supporters for a spectacular tribute to our nation’s service men and women.