Congrats to Class 19-D Airman Leadership School graduates
Congratulations to the Class 19-D Airman Leadership School graduates. At the graduation ceremony, the military children of instructors and graduates were honored with certificates of appreciation in recognition of Month of the Military Child.
Also, a special congratulations to the award winners: Senior Airman Maggie Goode (John Levitow Award); Senior Airman David Caldwell (Distinguished Graduate); Senior Airman Johnathan Kimball (Distinguished Graduate); Senior Airman Tyler Holmlund (Distinguished Graduate & Academic Achievement); and Senior Airman Meghan Kalisck (Commandant Award).
