Scott Air Force Base News SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Staff Sgt. Philip Gray

DOD_106600254 A KC-46 lands at Scott Air Force Base for its first TDY. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A KC-46 lands at Scott Air Force Base for its first TDY.

Staff Sgt. Philip Gray, 375th Contracting Squadron construction contracts specialist, is this week’s Showcase Airman. He is responsible for a contracting portfolio valued at more than $5 million in support of Team Scott and their 31 mission partners. In fiscal year 2018, Gray administered more than 25 contracts. Additionally, he was entrusted with the procurement of the $2.2 million sewer renovation in Colonial Housing.

This complicated requirement became his primary focus and Gray’s exceptional negotiation skills allowed him to not only reduce the procurement cost, but also save the government $146,000 in annual maintenance costs. Amid the end of fiscal year surge, Gray streamlined the 375th CONS contract invoicing process to ensure 25 local small businesses are paid promptly for their work and save the U.S. Treasury more than $313,000 in interest fees.