New website allows Airmen to schedule their own fitness tests

The 375th Force Support Squadron on May 15 launched a new web-based program that allows Airmen to schedule their own fitness tests.

Units can also reserve rooms for unit-led fitness testing, and the site will prevent overscheduling, which leads to testers being turned away.

It’s a “big win” for everyone, according to Gailyn Gonzalez, 375th FSS fitness and sports director.

“This system will take some of the strain off of Unit Fitness Program Managers, and put more power into the hands of those testing,” she said, adding that it is more accommodating for Airmen who may have upcoming TDYs or personal matters.

It also holds Airmen more accountable for their own Fitness Assessment Cell testing, she said.

They can schedule a test for when it benefits them, and it automatically notifies their supervisor and their UFPM. If they fail to show up for their appointment, the FAC notifies their UFPM.

The website has a training tab built in for users who need help navigating or scheduling the new program, as well as a feedback tab to give users the ability to submit their ideas for improvements or express their satisfaction with the site.

The FAC and the Air Mobility Command Knowledge Management have spent the last year creating this website to more efficiently schedule physical fitness test dates.

The site can be accessed from a government computer at the 375th FSS, Air Mobility Command Headquarters, or the 375th Air Mobility Wing’s Enterprise Information Management sites.

Registration for tests in June and July opened May 15. Test dates for July and August will be available June 15.

For those without access to the EIM sites, they should continue to work through the UFPM or the FAC for test dates or reservations.