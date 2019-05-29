Scott Air Force Base News SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Marcus H. Nims

Airman 1st Class Marcus H. Nims, 906th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, is this week’s Showcase Airman. After arriving at Scott AFB in December 2017, Nims almost immediately moved to fill the role of a deployed NCO and took over the scheduling of 33 boom operators and the tracking of 2,100 training events.

Nims also deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where he flew 17 combat sorties, totaling 172 hours and offloading 850,000 pounds of fuel to 34 U.S. and allied aircraft, supporting two strikes on ISIS targets.

His actions saved two fighter aircraft from being forced to divert into Iraq after they were extended to provide close air support to allied ground forces. While crushing the mission, he has also volunteered 27 hours to six wing and squadron events. These actions ultimately led to Nims earning promotion to Senior Airman Below-The-Zone and being recognized as the Squadron Boom Operator of the Quarter.