Defenders celebrate National Police Week

Scott Air Force Base is a big part of the metro-east Scott Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Transportation Command and a major economic driver in the metro-east. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Transportation Command and a major economic driver in the metro-east.

Team Scott members joined the celebration of National Police Week beginning May 12 and ending May 18 to pay homage to the defenders and law enforcement officers who died while serving the country and their respective communities.

The week of remembrance included an opening breakfast, a retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog, MWD, Jack, a 5K run, a golf tournament, a softball tournament, a MWD competition, and a shooting competition. The week also ended with a retreat ceremony.

“I think the importance of coming together during Police Week cannot be overstated,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Heitzmann, police services NCO in charge. “When a community comes together and pays its respects for those officers and their families that paid the ultimate sacrifice, we show others that the stand against crime and disorder is still strong. At the end of the day, these heroes are moms, dads, brothers, sisters, and grandparents just like everyone else.”

Heitzmann volunteered as Police Week committee president because of the personal connection he feels to the week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

”I spent the entirety of my adulthood in law enforcement, so honoring the brave men and women who courageously stood in the path of crime and disorder has become a responsibility,” Heitzmann said. “It was my duty to bring the law enforcement family and surrounding communities together in as many events allowable during the week of May 15th and proclaim as one voice ‘We will never forget’.”

Tech. Sgt. Mariah Langeland, 375th Security Forces Squadron training NCO in charge, expanded on the purpose of holding the events.

“Police Week is important to me because not only is it about supporting all of us that are still here, but it’s also a celebration of life for the brothers and sisters that passed supporting the country,” she said.