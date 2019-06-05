Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, June 7 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

MIKE SUPER RETURNING TO SAFB

Mike Super is coming back to Scott AFB with his all new show, Mike Super 2.OH! This magic and illusion show will be at 7 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Super was the winner of NBC’s hit TV show “Phenomenon” and was a top finalist on America’s Got Talent. The entire Scott AFB population is invited to this free show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seats are limited.

Prior to the show, from 5-7 p.m., the Scott Event Center will have a pasta dinner complete with two types of pasta/sauce, salad, chicken nuggets and more available for purchase. Meal is $7.95 for adult club members ($8.95 for non-members) and $4.95 for ages 12 and under. Drinks will be available before and during the show. For more information, call 618-256-3766.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

SUMMER READING PROGRAM KICK-OFF PARTY AT LIBRARY

The Scott AFB Library will host their kick-off party for their Summer Reading Program at 5 p.m.. Make plans to stop by for games, crafts and a bouncy house. USO will provide hot dogs and chips.

LOG ROLLING CLINIC

People can try their feet at log rolling with Outdoor Recreation and family and friends at the base pool. Enjoy a fun how-to clinic, then compete against others to crown the winning log roller. Log rolling involves “attempting” to run or walk on a water-filled log on a body of water, and stay upright longer than the person on the other end of the log. All participants must be able to swim.

▪ Cost: $10;

▪ Time: 7-9 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 11.

Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

LONG LOOK 10K RUN/WALK

The Fitness/James Sports Centers will host a Long Loop 10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. Start and finish will be at the Fitness Pool. There will be random prize drawings for all participants. Must be registered by Monday, June 10. Entry forms available at the Fitness/James Sports Centers. This free event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and DOD civilians. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 618-256-1218 or James Sports Center at 618-256-4524.

KARAOKE NIGHT

People can show off their singing skills at karaoke night in Zeppelins Food & Drinks Lounge. Karaoke held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. inside Zeppelins. Prizes given for Best Vocal Male and Female of the Night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS

Youth Programs will host a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. Open to ages 13-18. Free event. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

PADDLE DAY

Outdoor Recreation’s 2019 Paddle Day will take place at Carlyle Lake. Spend a day on the water exploring the waterways on canoes, kayaks and/or SUP's. Explore a quiet creek, paddle along the rocky shore, and cruise across the open water. Grab a bite to eat in between trips from the grill at a private shelter. Transportation provided.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $10; non-RecOn cost, 40;

▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Thursday, June 13.

Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union.

No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH

Bring dad out for Father’s Day brunch barbecue feast at the Scott Event Center. Feast on various barbecue options. Plus enjoy the breakfast/lunch buffet. Take advantage of the complimentary mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.

All dads will have a chance to win a grill.

▪ Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (seating every half an hour);

▪ Reservations: Prepaid reservations taken through Friday, June 14 (in person/phone); and

▪ Price: Members, $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 and under); non-members, $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12) and free (5 and under).

Sponsored in part by Schaefer Autobody Centers.

No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

MOBILE DMV

The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, checks and money orders — cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

ARCHERY CLINIC

Learn the basics of archery with Outdoor Recreation. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided.

▪ Time: 5-7 p.m.;

▪ Cost: RecOn, $5; non-RecOn, $10; and

▪ Registration deadline: Monday, June 17.

Open to ages 8+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

LONGEST DAY OF GOLF 36-HOLE TOURNAMENT

Cardinal Creek Golf Course is hosting their Longest Day of Golf Tournament. Tournament consists of two person teams playing 36 holes with four different formats, plus scratch and peoria handicap (anyone can play and win).

Formats include: 9-holes of two person best ball, two person alternate shot, one gross and one net best ball and two person scramble.

▪ Start: 8 a.m.;

▪ Fee: $80 AGF players, $100 daily players. Fee includes 36 holes, cart, prizes and steak dinner; and

▪ Registration deadline: Monday, June 17;

For more information, call 618-744-1400.

SKYVIEW DRIVE-IN NIGHT

Teens: Join Youth Programs from 7-10 p.m. for movies on the big screen at historic SkyView Drive-In in Belleville. Bring a lawn chair and snack money. Open to ages 13-18. Fee: $8 members, $10 non-members. Limited spots, sign-up early. call 618-256-5139.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

SAI POOL NIGHT

Dive-in with a Deadpool Double Feature at Outdoor Rec’s single Airmen pool night. Hang at the pool after hours with friends and watch “Deadpool 1” and “Deadpool 2.” Will have snacks and one free drink available (must present driver’s license for drink ticket). Pool noodles only (no inflatables). Free shuttle bus to dorms after event. Individuals that qualify for SAI may bring one guest at SAI cost. Open to first 250 attendees.

▪ Time: 8 p.m. to midnight.;

▪ Cost: SAI cost (preregistered), free; at door, $5; and

▪ Preregistration deadline: Thursday, June 20.

Open to ages 17+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25, THROUGH FRIDAY, JUNE 28

ADVANCED BOWLING CLINIC

Bowlers wanting an edge on the competition should sign-up for the Stars & Strikes Advanced Bowling Clinic. This clinic covers advanced lane pay, ball surface management and understanding ball motion and shape. Fees include video analysis.Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Open to adults and juniors (14+). Registration required. Clinic fee: $100/person. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

SUMMER COUPLES SERIES (JUNE THROUGH AUGUST)

Cardinal Creek Golf Course is hosting a Summer Couples Series this summer. Couples will enjoy a night of golfing and dining while experiencing Cardinal Creek. Each event is limited to first 36 teams. Events kick-off at 5 p.m. on the following Fridays:

▪ June 28: 1 BB of 2 handicap;

▪ July 26: Modified alternate shot; and

▪ Aug. 23: Couple scramble,

Fee: $60 per couple/event. Includes nine holes, cart, range balls, prizes and dinner. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

FLEA MARKET/YARD SALE

Anyone have gently used, vintage, antique or unique items to resell? Become a vendor at the first-ever SEC Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. They are looking to have a have a bizarre bazaar of bargains, treasures and unique items for sale to the base community. Vendors can reserve a space to sell. Single slot $10. Double slot and table $15. Reserve a slot by Monday, June 24. They will also have food and drinks for sale. For more details, call the SEC at 618-256-5501.

UNDERGROUND KAYAK

Join Outdoor Recreation for a trip to Crystal City Underground for a 2.5 hour underground kayaking tour. Explore the remains and learn the history of the sandstone mine as they kayak through the dark. Air temperature underground is 50 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Dinner afterward (individual cost). Transportation included.

▪ Time: 12:30-8 p.m.;

▪ Cost: RecOn, $15; non-RecOn, $55; and

▪ Registration deadline: Thursday, June 20.

Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

NOTES

BASE POOLNOW OPEN

The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) is open for the summer season. Join them for free recreational swimming all summer. Check out the rock climbing wall in the deep end, along with the double flume slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons Pool rules: Ages 10 & under must be accompanied by adult 18 or older (adult must supervise and attest to their ability to swim); ages 11-13 must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without adult supervision. The base pool 2019 swim schedule is as follows:

Now-Sunday, Aug. 11

▪ Recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. daily and holidays; and

▪ Individual lap swim: 6-7 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday (closed weekends).

Monday, Aug. 12-Monday, Sept. 2 (weekends only)

▪ Recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays (closed weekdays); and

▪ Individual lap swim: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (closed weekdays).

DINING FACILITY & CAMPUS DINING NOW AVAILABLE

The Nightingale Inn Dining Facility is now open to all base personnel and their family members serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In addition, Airmen on meal cards can enjoy the campus dining feature which allows them to use their ESM privileges to eat at any 375th FSS food facility to include the bowling center, golf course, Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center, Common Grounds Coffee and Rickenbacker’s Café at lodging for breakfast, lunch and dinner For complete details, please visit https://375fss.com/DFAC.php.

LEARN TO SWIM

Outdoor Recreation offers Learn to Swim lessons this summer at the base pool. A registration form must be filled out for each swimmer. Lesson fees are:

▪ School age and adult: $50;

▪ Preschool (4-5 years old): $35; and

▪ Parent/child (6-36 months): $35.

Lessons held Monday-Thursday (Fridays are makeup days). Lessons may change due to weather and instructor availability at the time of sign up. Call or stop by Outdoor Recreation for complete details, 618-256-2067.

PRIVATE POOL PARTIES

Looking for a place to hold a birthday, graduation, squadron party or family reunion? Call Outdoor Recreation to reserve the pool for a private pool party. Swim parties can be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; or from 9 p.m. to midnight Mondays and Wednesdays. Reservations Fees: $150 for two hours ($60 per additional hour). Maximum of 200 guests. Reservations are required seven days prior, so stop in Outdoor Recreation or call 618-256-2067.

‘POUR MY BEER’ — SELF SERVICE OPTION NOW AVAILABLE

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

DOLLAR SUNDAYS

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

BASE AUDITORIUM SCHEDULING CHANGE

The Base Auditorium (formerly known to most as the Library Auditorium) has transferred facility management and event scheduling over to the Scott Professional Development Center administrative office (bldg. east of the Bowling Center). This office will issue auditorium key(s), mics, mic stands, etc. Movies and Base Theatre functions will continue through the Base Library office. To reserve the auditorium, visit https://eim2.amc.af.mil/org/375mss/Lists/Base%20Theater%20Scheduler/Calendar1.aspx. This site can only be accessed via an on-base LAN connected computer.

SELF-SCHEDULING FITNESS ASSESSMENT TRAINING

Now, members testing with the Fitness Assessment Cell can self-register for June and July appointments. On Saturday, June 15, customers can register for July and August appointments. Look for the Fitness Assessment Cell Self-Registration ICON on the 375FSS.com page. For further information, contact the Fitness Assessment Cell at 618-256-4474.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM

“It’s Showtime” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Scott AFB Library. The Summer Reading Program includes incentives, story times, special events, a finale party and more — register today. This program is open to children of all ages. Also, for every book adults read through Thursday, July 25, they will receive an entry form for a chance to win a prize.

Stop by the Library to register and get a free T-Shirt while supplies last. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Drury Hotels, Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Leonardo DRS, Texas Roadhouse, Bella Milano, Sky Zone, Scott Credit Union, Fun Spot Skating Center, USAA, The Edge, Eckert’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Olive Garden, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Scott Spouses Club, Blue Star Families and HSHS Medical Group Care. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER

Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day all summer through Sunday, Sept. 15.

A value of more than $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 618-256-4054. Sign up today.

SIX FLAGS ST. LOUIS TICKETS AVAILABLE

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

2019 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS TICKETS ON SALE

Take in a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game this year. Information, Tickets & Travel has select home game tickets available for purchase all throughout the season. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Tickets are going fast, so get them today. Prices subject to change. For info, call 618-256-5919.