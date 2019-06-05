Scott Air Force Base News SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Senior Airman Thomas Ricks

Senior Airman Thomas Ricks, 375th Air Mobility Wing executive administrator, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Airman 1st Class Solomon Cook

Senior Airman Thomas Ricks, 375th Air Mobility Wing executive administrator, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Ricks manages conference Information Technology support for Top 3 Wing Leaders and has led an administration team of two Airman to ensure the setup of 251 meetings, video teleconference calls, and 149 tasks executed, allowing connectedness of our wing leaders with 32 mission partners.

Ricks was instrumental in the flawless VTC set-up with Headquarters Air Force for the wing commander’s interview for the Senior Military Advisor to the Secretary of the Air Force position. In addition, he facilitated the Housing Health and Safety review, which enabled 100 percent contact for 1,593 homes and helped scheduled 173 home visits.

He coordinated with the Communication Squadron and the Defense Information Systems Agency to secure 150 confidential line capability for the wing commander’s short notice task that enabled 375th AMW leadership synchronization and alignment with housing initiative that met Gen. David Goldfein’s initiative.