Last print edition of Command Post June 14

The final print edition of the Command Post will be next week.

After the June 14 edition, you can still get the same Scott Air Force Base news at our website.

We will continue to post content produced by the Air Force, Department of Defense, our wire services and the BND staff at bnd.com. You can find Scott Air Force Base news by using the Sections drop down menu on our homepage. Click on News then scroll down to the link to the Scott Air Force Base digital page.

Discontinuing the print edition is a business decision that will provide us with long-term cost savings as we focus on our digital transformation, while still providing the military content you care about at www.bnd.com.

Please contact Command Post editor Garen Vartanian at gvartanian@bnd.com if you have any questions or suggestions.

Thank you for your support.