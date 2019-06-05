Scott Air Force Base News

Civic Leader Tour 2019

Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, shares his knowledge of the KC-135 Stratotanker with civic leaders while on the aircraft at Scott Air Force Base. The civic leaders took the 2 1/2 hour flight to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to tour the base and learn more about the Air Force. Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson

Civic leaders from Scott Air Force Base recently toured Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

