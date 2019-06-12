Scott Air Force Base News

From the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th AMW commander

Congratulations to Col. Zachary Warakomski who assumed command of the 375th Communications Group May 31! Welcome to the team and a huge thank you to outgoing commander Col. Marc Packler for your dedication and leadership.
Here are some photos from the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.

