Scott Air Force Base News SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Senior Airman Tyler Harbin

Senior Airman Tyler Harbin, 375th Communication Support Squadron event manager, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Harbin recently led the initial response to a NIPRNet degradation spanning multiple bases, four of which were Air Mobility Command bases, including Scott AFB.

His expertise ensured rapid cyber support, restoring services around the globe. His detailed tracking and reporting of seven C2 system outages covering 187 hours ensured senior decision makers maintained situational awareness and troubleshooting efforts were coordinated effectively.

He recently volunteered his time to help out with a community festival, which raised more than $1,000 to support the Edwardsville Fire Department.