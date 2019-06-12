Belleville wins 2019 Insurify most patriotic cities award

Courtesy graphic

Belleville has just been named one of the most patriotic cities in America by Insurify. By analyzing its database of over 1.6 million auto insurance applicants, the company’s research team was able to identify the city with the highest share of military service in each state.

“Joining the military is one of the most profound ways that a citizen can demonstrate their love for our country” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This award is a token of recognition for the communities whose residents offer both sacrifice and commitment in service of their nation.”

For a full list of 2019 Award winners, visit: https://insurify.com/insights/2019-most-patriotic-cities-awards/

Selection process for Insurify’s 2019 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

In order to identify and honor the cities with the largest share of military personnel in each state, the data science and research team at Insurify, an auto insurance quotes comparison website, turned to its database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications.

When applying for coverage, car owners are asked to indicate whether they or any other driver on their policy are an active service member or a veteran. Given this information, researchers were able to determine which community in each state had the most citizens with military service by population.