It pays to shop the Exchange: $515,662.23 generated for Scott AFB Quality-of-Life programs in 2018

In 2018, Scott AFB Exchange shoppers generated $515,662.23 for vital on-installation community programs. The dividend supports Quality-of-Life programs, including Outdoor Recreation and more, at Scott AFB. Courtesy photo

Every time Airmen, retirees and military families shop the Scott AFB Exchange, they help make their community stronger. In 2018, Scott AFB Exchange shoppers generated $515,662.23 for vital on-installation community programs.

The dividend supports Quality-of-Life programs, including Outdoor Recreation and more, at Scott AFB. Overall, 100 percent of Exchange earnings are invested in the military community, with 60 percent going to dividends supporting Quality-of-Life programs and the remaining 40 percent used to improve the experience in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com.

“Support of critical Quality-of-Life programs is a tangible return on the benefit Scott AFB Airmen and their families have earned,” said Danita McFarland, Exchange general manager. “The Exchange goes where they go to deliver convenience and savings and invest in each community we are honored to serve.”

The Scott AFB Exchange dividend is a part of the $223 million the Army & Air Force Exchange Service generated in 2018 worldwide. Over the last 10 years, Exchange shoppers have contributed $2.5 billion to support these programs that strengthen the Services’ recruiting, retention and readiness efforts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 2018 $223 million dividend was generated in part by Veterans, who were welcomed home with a lifelong online military exchange shopping benefit introduced on Veterans Day 2017.

By shopping the Exchange online, Veterans make life better for those who wear the uniform today while enjoying exclusive military savings and tax-free shopping. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to sign up for their lifelong online benefit.