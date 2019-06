Scott Air Force Base News Chapel at Scott Air Force Base shows off paintball skills

Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki

The Scott Air Force Base Chapel recently held a two-part resiliency and paintball event where Airmen had the opportunity to learn a bit more about the four pillars of resiliency — mental, physical, social, and spiritual health — before going out for some paintball.

This event was meant to give Airmen a chance to have some fun while also teaching them the importance of communication in teamwork.