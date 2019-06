Scott Air Force Base News SAFB offers thanks to The Salvation Army for donut donation

Provided

Thanks to The Salvation Army St. Louis for donating 50 dozen donuts to Scott Air Force Base Airmen in honor of National Donut Day.

This day was first celebrated in 1938 to help those in need during the Great Depression, and it commemorates the “Donut Lassies” who served donuts to troops during World War I.