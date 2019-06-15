Col. Packler assumes command of AFNIC

Scott AFB dads Scott Air Force Base’s Mental Health Clinic hosts a 3-part workshop every quarter focusing on soon to be fathers. The class focuses on making sure fathers get the education they need to support their partner, newborn(s) and themselves. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base’s Mental Health Clinic hosts a 3-part workshop every quarter focusing on soon to be fathers. The class focuses on making sure fathers get the education they need to support their partner, newborn(s) and themselves.

Col. Marc L. Packler assumed command of the Air Force Network Integration Center from Col. Douglas S. Dudley June 13 at Scott Air Force Base in a ceremony officiated by Col. Chad D. Raduege, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance, Headquarters Air Combat Command.







Packler joins AFNIC from Scott Air Force Base where he served as the 375th Communications Group Commander. During his 23 years of service, he has been a career cyber officer who has served in a variety of operational and staff assignments, including command of the 2d Communications Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.







During the change of command ceremony, Raduege highlighted the long and distinguished history of AFNIC, recounting the 75 year history since its inception as the Army Airways Communications Service. Additionally, he praised the Center, highlighting how the organization and mission are built around the people which unite the Air Force.

After the symbolic passing of the guidon, Packler addressed the men and women of AFNIC, assuring them of his commitment to its people and the continued success of the organization.







AFNIC serves as the Air Force cyberspace technical center of excellence for enterprise engineering and integration. In collaboration with Headquarters Air Combat Command, 24th Air Force and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, AFNIC supports the nation’s warfighter by providing data-driven, decision-quality information and technical expertise required to design, develop and deploy air, space and cyberspace systems and capabilities into/onto the Air Force network and shape the AF provisioned portion of the Joint Information Environment.