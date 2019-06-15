Cadets become leaders at Scott Air Force Base

Scott Air Force Base STEAM Day Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs.

High School students from Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas and Illinois participated in the Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Course June 2-8 at Scott Air Force Base.

Throughout the week, 120 cadets experienced a variety of team building exercises and techniques that developed their leadership skills.

“Each cadet had an opportunity to lead in some way during the course of the week,” said Master Sgt. Aaron Lawhorne, 375th Communications Squadron cyber operations center section chief. “They were forced outside of their comfort zones by being placed in flight leadership positions. They were supported by the cadre members as they started learning the ropes.”

Ten flights, comprised of 10-15 cadets, experienced different aspects of military life, including waking up at 5:30 a.m., room and uniform inspections, physical fitness training and field day activities. They saw demos from the 375th Security Forces Squadron, visited the Illinois Army National Guard Training Complex in Sparta, Illinois, and at the end of the week, held a graduation ceremony similar to the Air Force’s own Basic Military Training graduation.

Lawhorne, who recently completed Military Training Instructor duties for Air Force basic trainees volunteered to be cadre for India Flight. He said there was no higher level of job satisfaction for him than helping his team to become better and watching them overcome significant obstacles.

“When they arrived, the flight was composed of a group of quiet individuals,” he said. “By the end of the second day, people were learning to trust one another and team performance began to improve. The entire flight grew as leaders, as followers, and as a team.”

Hannah Davinroy, a sophomore at O’Fallon Township High School, and Delevan McAdams, a senior at West Aurora High School, echoed Lawhorne’s sentiments about gaining the confidence needed to lead their respective flights.

“I’ve wanted to be in the Air Force since I was 10-years-old and thought this course would be a good opportunity to get me out of my comfort zone because I’m usually a shy person,” said Davinroy, who has been in the JROTC program for one year. “It made me more comfortable with my command voice and how to command, which I was nervous about.”

McAdams said he appreciated the help of the cadre to help push him and his flight mates toward the front of the pack and in leadership positions.

“All of the physical activities we’ve had to come together to do, [and] all of the motivation has been a lot of fun,” said McAdams. “It’s been a great experience, everyone should go through this course.”

At the end of the week, Davinroy’s Hotel Flight was presented with the 2019 JROTC CLC Honor Flight Award, and McAdams’ India Flight was given the title of 2019 JROTC CLC Field Day Flight Winner.