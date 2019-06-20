Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, June 20 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

FLEA MARKET/YARD SALE

Anyone have gently used, vintage, antique or unique items to resell? Become a vendor at the first-ever SEC Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. They are looking to have a have a bizarre bazaar of bargains, treasures and unique items for sale to the base community. Vendors can reserve a space to sell. Single slot $10. Double slot and table $15. Reserve a slot by Monday, June 24. They will also have food and drinks for sale. Base access required to participate (buy/sell). For more details, call the SEC at 618-256-5501.

MONDAY, JULY 1, THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

EPIC DRIVER GIVEAWAY

People who play 18 holes with a cart at Cardinal Creek Golf Course from July 1-31 can enter to win a Callaway Epic Flash Driver. Contest open to all (includes AGF with 18-hole cart rental). Not valid for events, coupons, or other discounted rounds. Sponsored in part by USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For complete details, inquire within or call Cardinal Creek, 618-744-1400.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

4th of July Scramble

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their 4th of July scramble. Format is four-person scramble. Scratch and Peoria handicap winners. Event includes greens fees, cart, range balls and prizes. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Fee: $50 non-AGF, $40 all AGF member types. Must register by Tuesday, July 2. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

MONDAY, JULY 8

Rock Painting

The Arts & Crafts Center will host rock painting from 1-5:30 p.m. Cost is $5 and includes all materials. All ages are welcome; however, children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required three business days before event date. For more information or to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 618-256-4230.

Monday, July 8, through Friday, Aug. 9

YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION

Youth interested in playing soccer can register from July 8-Aug. 9 at the SAFB Youth Center. League is open to youth ages 5-13 years old (as of Sept. 1). The game of Futsal (indoor soccer in gym) will be played by the 11-13-year-olds. Practices will begin Friday, Aug. 26. Fee: $62/child (includes jersey). All participants must be a member of the Scott Youth Programs for the soccer season, which costs $20.

A current physician approved physical and immunizations are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs. These must be on file at the time of registration, and remain current for the entire sport session. Registration will not be taken without a current (less than one year old) physical and current immunizations on file or brought in at time of registration (school physicals/P.E. physicals will be accepted). For more details, call Al Bromley, 618-256-4984 or 618-256-5139.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Teen/Tween Murder Mystery Night

Interested in solving the mystery? Teens and tweens are welcome to join the fun at 6:30 p.m. at the library for a scripted mystery murder night. RSVP today to be assigned a role. For more information, call 618-256-5100 or 618-256-3028.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10, & WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

DIY Advanced Car Maintenance Class

The DIY advanced car maintenance class — scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, and Wednesday, July 24, at the Arts & Crafts Center — will help people become an expert when it comes to checking the vehicle’s major systems, including the electrical and cooling systems, understanding and replacing brakes, pads and shoes, replacing headlights, checking, charging and changing a battery, and checking transmission fluid. This two-part class is instructed by Shane Wilson, certified auto mechanic. Cost is $15. Registration required by Monday, July 8. For more information or to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 618-256-4230.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Discover Scuba

Join Outdoor Recreation at the base pool for Discover Scuba led by PADI certified instructors from Scuba World. Each session allows for familiarization with scuba gear and to take first breathes under water. No certification included.

▪ Session 1: 7-7:30 p.m.;

▪ Session 2: 7:40-8:10 p.m.;

▪ Session 3: 8:20 p.m.-9 p.m.;

▪ Cost: RecOn, $10; non-RecOn, $30; and

▪ Registration deadline: Tuesday, July 9.

Open to ages 10+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

First Friday

Come to Zeppelins for a First Friday Christmas in July party. Santa is coming to town for a special visit. All attendees will have a chance to win prizes, plus $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors gift card or two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. Party starts at 3 p.m. Enjoy free food beginning at 4 p.m. until it lasts. Free and open to all. Festivities held in Zeppelins Lounge. For more details, call 618-256-5501. Sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Dive-In Movie Night

It’s luau time at the base pool during their Summer Dive-In Movie Night scheduled for 7:30-11:30 p.m. Learn how to hula like a pro before splashing in the pool at 9 p.m. for a showing of “Moana.” Pool noodles only (no inflatables). All children must pass a deep water swim test or wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket while in the pool. This is event is free and open to all (maximum 250 people). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Mobile DM

Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders — cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

THURSDAY, JULY 18, THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 21

Sport Shot 4-Day Clinic

People looking for a challenge and wanting to improve their bowling game should check out the Sport Shot Clinic at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Clinic is open to bowlers of all skill levels. Each participant will bowl on four different sport shots. Time: 5:30-8 p.m. each day. Open to adults and juniors (14+). Registration required. Clinic fee: $20/person per day; $70/person all four days (paid in advance — must pay in full by Wednesday, July 17). For more details, call 618-256-4054.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Karaoke Night

DoReMi Karaoke Night will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Zeppelins Food & Drinks Lounge. Prizes given for Best Vocal Male and Female of the Night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Red, White & Blue Golf Tournament

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament. Format is a four-person scramble where six holes each of red, white and blue tees are played. Objective is to strategically play the tees to best fit the team’s ability. Scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). Shotgun start at 8 a.m. Fee: $70 non-AGF, $50 all AGF member types (includes greens fees, cart, range balls, and lunch following golf). Must register by Thursday, July 18. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Story Time with Leonardo DRS

Julianne the dog is back with a new adventure for story time. Join the library and Leonardo DRS at the Base Auditorium as they present “Julianne and The Red Fox.” Story time begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 618-256-5100 or 618-256-3028.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Log Rolling Clinic

Outdoor Recreation’s log rolling clinic will host a log rolling clinic at the base pool. Enjoy a fun how-to-clinic, then compete against others to crown the winning log roller. Log rolling involves “attempting” to run or walk on a water-filled log on a body of water, and stay upright longer than the person on the other end of the log. All participants must be able to swim.

▪ Time: 7-9 p.m.;

▪ Cost: $10; and

▪ Registration deadline: Tuesday, July 23

Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Paint and sip

The Arts & Crafts Center will host a paint and sip event from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Kayak on Cedar Lake

Take a kayak trip with Outdoor Recreation to Cedar Lake in southern Illinois. This lake is located just south of Carbondale. Kayak 10 miles along bluffs and forest lined shores. Pack a lunch.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $10; non-RecOn, $40;

▪ Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Registration deadline: Thursday, July 25.

The cost includes transportation, kayaks, pfd’s and paddles. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Cardinals Military Appreciation Day, tickets now on sale

The annual Military Appreciation Day will take place Aug. 10 at Busch Stadium when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Enjoy a free tailgate party prior to the game at 1 p.m. with beer, soda, food and entertainment. Event is open to all military, retirees, civilians and their family members. Tickets are available at Information, Tickets & Travel for just $17 each. First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. Call ITT at 618-256-5919.

NOTES

BASE POOL NOW OPEN

The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) is open for the summer season. Join them for free recreational swimming all summer. Check out the rock climbing wall in the deep end, along with the double flume slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons

Pool rules: Ages 10 & under must be accompanied by adult 18 or older (adult must supervise and attest to their ability to swim); ages 11-13 must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without adult supervision.

The base pool 2019 swim schedule is as follows:

NOW-SUNDAY, AUG. 11

▪ Recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. daily and holidays; and

▪ Individual lap swim: 6-7 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday (closed weekends).

MONDAY, AUG. 12-MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (WEEKENDS ONLY)

▪ Recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays (closed weekdays); and

▪ Individual lap swim: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (closed weekdays).

FREE MOVIES AT THE AUDITORIUM

The Base Auditorium will show the following movies currently in theaters. All movies are free and open to the base population.

▪ Friday, June 28: 7 p.m. “Captain Marvel” (PG);

▪ Monday, July 8: 10 a.m. “Dumbo” (PG); and

▪ Friday, July 12: 7 p.m. “Shazzam” (PG-13).

For more information, call 618-256-5100 or 618-256-3028 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

SUMMER COUPLES SERIES

Cardinal Creek Golf Course is hosting a Summer Couples Series this summer. Couples will enjoy a night of golfing and dining while experiencing Cardinal Creek. Each event is limited to first 36 teams. Events kick-off at 5 p.m. on the following Fridays:

▪ June 28: 1 BB of 2 handicap;

▪ July 26: Modified alternate shot; and

▪ Aug. 23: Couple scramble.

Fee: $60 per couple/event. Includes nine holes, cart, range balls, prizes and dinner. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Youth Programs: Camps

Check out the full listing of youth learning camps Youth Programs is offering during July. All camps will be held at the Youth Center. All camps open to youth ages 9+. Fee: $5. Registration required.

▪ Smart girls camp: 2:30-4 p.m. Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday July 5;

▪ Basketball camp: 2:30-4 p.m. Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12; and

▪ 5210 Healthy Cooking Camp: 2:30-4 p.m. Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19.

To sign up, call Youth Programs at 618-256-5139.

Youth Programs: Field trips

Check out our full listing of youth field trips during July. Registration is required.

▪ The Edge: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2; ages 9+; $30 — laser tag, pizza and soda;

▪ Raging Rivers: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9; ages 9+; $30 members, $35 non-members — includes lunch;

▪ The Muny: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 16; ages 9+; $15 (plus cash for dinner) — watching “Cinderella”;

▪ Six Flags: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23; ages 13-18; $35 (plus cash for food); and

▪ Incredible Pizza: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30; ages 9+; $25 members, $30 non-members.

To sign up, call Youth Programs at 618-256-5139.

Volunteer soccer coaches needed

Volunteer soccer coaches are needed at the Scott Youth Center. They will provide training for people, plus $55 towards their child’s next sport enrollment fee. Apply by Wednesday, July 31. If interested in becoming a volunteer coach, please contact Al Bromley, sports coordinator, at alfred.bromley@us.af.mil, 314-304-3507, or stop in the Youth Center.

Eat. Play. Win. Gift Card Giveaway

Want to win a $100 375th Force Support Squadron gift card? Eat. Play. Win. Through Sept. 28, eat at any one of these FSS locations: Cardinal Creek Café, Common Grounds Café, Rickenbacker’s Café, Stars & Strikes Snack Bar or Zeppelins, and people could be eligible. Make any food purchase between Sunday-Saturday, and receive a “punch” on an official entry card. Once people receive four punches on the entry card, they should turn it in at any participating location for entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. A minimum $5 food purchase required. Campus dining eligible. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within or visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

CIVILIAN PERSONNEL OFFICE HAS MOVED

The Civilian Personnel Office has moved to Bldg. P-10, Wing D, and will have limited services Friday, June 28. On Monday, July 1, the office will fully reopen in its new location. After July 1, office hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DINING FACILITY & CAMPUS DININGNOW AVAILABLE

The Nightingale Inn Dining Facility is now open to all base personnel and their family members serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition, Airmen on meal cards can enjoy the campus dining feature which allows them to use their ESM privileges to eat at any 375th FSS food facility to include the bowling center, golf course, Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center, Common Grounds Coffee and Rickenbacker’s Café at lodging for breakfast, lunch and dinner For complete details, please visit https://375fss.com/DFAC.php.

LEARN TO SWIM

Outdoor Recreation offers Learn to Swim lessons this summer at the base pool. A registration form must be filled out for each swimmer. Lesson fees are:

▪ School age and adult: $50;

▪ Preschool (3-5 years old): $35; and

▪ Parent/child (6-36 months): $35.

Lessons held Monday-Thursday (Fridays are makeup days). Lessons may change due to weather and instructor availability at the time of sign up. Call or stop by Outdoor Recreation for complete details, 618-256-2067.

PRIVATE POOL PARTIES

Looking for a place to hold a birthday, graduation, squadron party or family reunion? Call Outdoor Recreation to reserve the pool for a private pool party. Swim parties can be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; or from 9 p.m. to midnight Mondays and Wednesdays. Reservations fees: $150 for two hours ($60 per additional hour). Maximum of 200 guests. Reservations are required seven days prior, so stop in Outdoor Recreation or call 618-256-2067.

‘POUR MY BEER’ — SELF SERVICE OPTION NOW AVAILABLE

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

DOLLAR SUNDAYS

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

BASE AUDITORIUM SCHEDULING CHANGE

The Base Auditorium (formerly known to most as the Library Auditorium) has transferred facility management and event scheduling over to the Scott Professional Development Center administrative office (bldg. east of the Bowling Center). This office will issue auditorium key(s), mics, mic stands, etc. Movies and Base Theatre functions will continue through the Base Library office. To reserve the auditorium, visit https://eim2.amc.af.mil/org/375mss/Lists/Base%20Theater%20Scheduler/Calendar1.aspx. This site can only be accessed via an on-base LAN connected computer.

SELF-SCHEDULING FITNESS ASSESSMENT TRAINING

Now, members testing with the Fitness Assessment Cell can self-register for June and July appointments. Look for the Fitness Assessment Cell Self-Registration ICON on the 375FSS.com page. For further information, contact the Fitness Assessment Cell at 618-256-4474.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM

“It’s Showtime” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Scott AFB Library. The Summer Reading Program includes incentives, story times, special events, a finale party and more — register today. This program is open to children of all ages. Also, for every book adults read through Thursday, July 25, they will receive an entry form for a chance to win a prize.

Stop by the Library to register and get a free T-Shirt while supplies last. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Drury Hotels, Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Leonardo DRS, Texas Roadhouse, Bella Milano, Sky Zone, Scott Credit Union, Fun Spot Skating Center, USAA, The Edge, Eckert’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Olive Garden, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Scott Spouses Club, Blue Star Families and HSHS Medical Group Care. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For more information call 618-256-5100 or 618-256-3028 or visit www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary.

KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER

Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day all summer through Sunday, Sept. 15. A value of more than $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 618-256-4054. Sign up today.

SIX FLAGS ST. LOUIS TICKETS

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

2019 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS TICKETS ON SALE

Take in a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game this year. Information, Tickets & Travel has select home game tickets available for purchase all throughout the season. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Tickets are going fast, so get them today. Prices subject to change. For info, call 618-256-5919.

CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE

CATHOLIC SERVICES

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

PROTESTANT SERVICES

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

SOKA GAKKAI INTERNATIONAL,LED BY TIMOTHY MISSI

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.