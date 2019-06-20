375th Force Support Squadron Independence Day hours of operation

Scott Air Force Base STEAM Day Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs.

In observance of the Independence Day holiday Thursday, July 4, and the Family Day Friday, July 5, many of the 375th Force Support Squadron facilities will have altered hours of operation. Special hours of operation are as follows:

▪ Airman & Family Readiness Center: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Arts & Crafts Center: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Child Development Centers: Closed July 4;

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course: Course & Pro Shop: Open;

▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course Café: Closed July 4;

▪ Civilian Personnel: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Common Grounds: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Education & Training Office: Closed July 4-5; however, some on-base college/university classes will be held as scheduled;

▪ Family Child Care Office: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Fitness Center: Closed July 4-5 (open to authorized after-hours access);

▪ ITT: Closed July 4-5;

▪ James Sports Center: Open July 4-5 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

▪ Library: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Manpower Office: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Military Personnel Flight: Closed July 4-5;

▪ NAF Accounting/IT: Closed July 4-5;

▪ NAF HRO: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Nightingale Inn Dining Facility: Open July 4-5 — 6:30-8:30 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Simple To Go, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.;

▪ Official Mail Center: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Outdoor Recreation: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Pool: Open July 4-5 — 1-6 p.m.;

▪ Rickenbacker’s: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Scott Event Center/Zeppelins: Closed July 4-5;

▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center: Open; and

▪ Youth Center: Closed July 4.