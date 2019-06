Scott Air Force Base is a big part of the metro-east Scott Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Transportation Command and a major economic driver in the metro-east. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Transportation Command and a major economic driver in the metro-east.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency announced Scott Air Force Base will be conducting a training exercise between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. today. They will be using live ordinance. Loud explosions may be heard.

Officials at the base confirmed the training exercise will take place.