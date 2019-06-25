Heathman takes reigns of 375th AMW

375th AMW Change of Command Col. J. Scot Heathman assumes command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base on Tuesday. Col. Heathman comes to us from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, where he served as the vice wing commander. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Col. J. Scot Heathman assumes command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base on Tuesday. Col. Heathman comes to us from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, where he served as the vice wing commander.

Col. J. Scot Heathman assumed command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing during an assumption of command ceremony Tuesday at Scott Air Force Base.

During his first address to the troops, Heathman said, “I have been extremely fortunate throughout my Air Force career to serve and lead at a variety of levels, but I am in my happy place when I get to watch you train and get after the mission. As part of my contract to you as commander, I will make sure you have access to personal and professional development, I will challenge you, and I will ensure you are combat ready when our nation calls.”

As commander of the 375th AMW, Heathman is in charge of a diverse operational airlift mission throughout the continental United States with a fleet of 14 C-21 Lear Jets. In addition, the wing conducts its airlift missions with two Associate Partners: 932nd Airlift Wing (Reserve), which flies the C-40, supporting military and civilian senior leader airlift missions; and the 126th Air Refueling Wing (Guard), which flies KC-135 in support of the nation’s refueling and mobility missions.

The 375th AMW also provides installation services and support to 31 mission partners including United States Transportation Command, AMC, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, 18th Air Force, Air Force Network Integration Center, Defense Information Systems Agency and Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Prior to his command, Heathman served as vice commander at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Previously, he served at Scott as the Division Chief for Senior Leader Management at Air Mobility Command. His career encapsulates numerous leadership roles and several key operational and staff positions at the squadron, group, wing, major command and joint staff levels.

Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett, 18th Air Force commander, officiated during the ceremony and spoke about the “talented, innovative and brave” Airmen within the 375th AMW and charged Heathman with keeping an eye on “squadron vitality and work/life balance.”

Heathman responded that the wing’s Airmen “are my inspiration and the reason why I serve ... Being your commander is an honor and a privilege that I will not take for granted.”

Joining him for the ceremony today was his wife, Mary, and their son, Josh, and many other family members from throughout the country.

“We’re happy to call Scott AFB home once again,” he added, noting the diverse missions of the base and “phenomenal” support of the community here. “It’s an honor to serve with you.”