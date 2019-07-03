SHOWCASE AIRMAN: 1st Lt. Stephanie McKinley

Wing Mission Video - Med Group Part one of a five-part video series showcasing the mission of the 375th Air Mobility Wing. This video highlights the men and women of the 375th Medical Group. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Part one of a five-part video series showcasing the mission of the 375th Air Mobility Wing. This video highlights the men and women of the 375th Medical Group.

First Lt. Stephanie McKinley, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, is this week’s Showcase Airman. As a new flight nurse, McKinley oversees nine quality and safety programs and conducts audits and identifies trends for three operating locations.

She also leads three personnel in managing the squadron narcotic program, assigning members for monthly inventory, guaranteeing 100 percent accountability and 24/7 operational readiness of $710,000 in supplies.

As a safety advocate, she has become dual certified as a trusted care safety behaviors/error prevention instructor, actualizing the Surgeon General’s call to zero harm. McKinley has been flying operational aeromedical evacuation missions and taking classes towards a master’s in nursing education expanding her clinical skillset while maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average.