Electronics eligible for back-to-school layaway at the Scott Air Force Base exchange for limited time

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to break the bank.

To help military families stay on budget while preparing for the school year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is expanding its layaway program to include computers, tablets and more through Saturday, Aug. 31.

Laptops, desktops, iPads, notebook computers, tablets and other electronics that support educational excellence are not usually eligible for the Exchange layaway program, but Airmen and their families can enjoy the expanded program before the school year.

“There can be a lot of costs that hit all at once when preparing for the start of school,” said Danita McFarland, Exchange general manager. “The extended layaway gives Scott AFB families more flexibility to plan their back-to-school budget.”

A $3 service fee and a 15 percent deposit are required to place these and other items on layaway, and the items must be picked up by Aug. 31. Shoppers can visit the Scott AFB Exchange for more information.