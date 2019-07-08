Interactive classes for defense logisticians on tap for this year’s National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command fall meeting

A unique blend of military, government, industry, and academic professionals will instruct seven separate courses on the impact of information technology and cyber on defense logistics during the National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command fall meeting Oct. 7-10 at Union Station in St. Louis.

These interactive classes and workshops, along with more than 60 other educational offerings, comprise the event’s Transportation Academy. Since its initiation in 2014, the Academy has become the foundation of this world-class, defense logistics conference.

Titles of planned IT and cyber courses include: “Achieving New Military Readiness Standards Through Cloud-Based Platforms,” “It’s All about the Data,” “Sharing Threats, Indicators, and Warnings between USTRANSCOM, Whole of Government, and Industry,” and “Partners in Strategic Maneuver Capability Development: New Strategies for Globally-Contested, Multi-Domain Operations against Peer/Near-Peer Actors,” which features a multi-member panel discussion.

“Technology and its impact on defense logistics will continue to be highlighted at Transportation Academy. For example, the explosive growth of Blockchain technology, along with its pros and cons, will be discussed during one of the scheduled IT and cyber instructional sessions. Other technology classes will cover subjects such as autonomous vehicles, cloud-based platforms impacting military readiness, and unmanned aerial vehicles,” said Irvin Varkonyi, coordinator, Transportation Academy, and president, Supply Chain Operations Preparedness Education, Washington, D.C. “Transportation Academy is the place to be to gain insight into logistics developments today and tomorrow.”

In addition to the seven Transportation Academy classes, IT and cyber will be addressed during one of the three fall meeting general session roundtables. Tom Musante, senior director of IT governance, Atlas Air, Purchase, Harrison, New York, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Cyber Challenges to the Global Distribution Network.”

Those interested in attending the fall meeting can register at https://www.ndtahq.com/events/fall-meeting/ and they also have the option to “register now/pay later!”

“During Transportation Academy’s IT and cyber courses, we will discuss various programs and efforts to improve the timely exchange of threat information (cyber and physical), cybersecurity, resilience, recovery, and mission assurance across the transportation enterprise,” said U.S. Air Force Major Chris Moyano, Operations and Planning Directorate, TCJ3, USTRANSCOM.

“The intent is to increase our organization’s security and solicit input from commercial industry regarding how USTRANSCOM can better partner with them to enhance physical and cyber security.”

USTRANSCOM conducts globally-integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives.