Showcase Airman at Scott Air Force Base: Staff Sgt. Renee Wu

DOD_106600254 A KC-46 lands at Scott Air Force Base for its first TDY. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A KC-46 lands at Scott Air Force Base for its first TDY.

Staff Sgt. Renee Wu, 375th Dental Squadron NCO in charge of infection control, is this week’s Showcase Airman.

Wu recently identified a critical gap in supplies being transferred between the dental clinic and medical logistics. Not only did she identify the problem quickly, she researched the root cause, found an acceptable alternative for the immediate situation, and cemented a follow-on plan with long-term training to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Her efforts were shared on a forum with more than 600 other dental members, allowing other clinics to identify and address the same shortfall. Her quick, critical thinking saved the squadron from having a work stoppage with patient care and prevented at least 12 other clinics from experiencing the same issue, and her action plan was lauded by the USAF Infection Control Consultant.