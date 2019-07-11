Alpine Security in O’Fallon hosts school supply drive and back-to-school discount for cybersecurity bootcamp training

Scott Air Force Base is a big part of the metro-east Scott Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Transportation Command and a major economic driver in the metro-east. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Transportation Command and a major economic driver in the metro-east.

O’Fallon business Alpine Security, which offers cybersecurity risk management services and cybersecurity certification training and states it is headquartered in the Scott Air Force Base area, kicks off their first back-to-school supply drive.

“Lower income families have many hurdles to overcome. We want to take some of the burden off of them by providing school supplies for as many children as we can” said Jana White, Alpine Security’s chief operating officer.

In 2018 the National Retail Federation concluded families spent an average of $685 per household to get their children ready for school. Overall, $122.13 of that amount was from the cost of backpacks, pencils, notebooks, pens, markers, etc.

The back-to-school drive runs through Sept. 30. For every student who registers and pays for cybersecurity professional training during this time, Alpine Security has pledged to assemble and donate a backpack complete with all the classroom necessities for a child in need.

“Your kids are going back to school and you should too! Cybersecurity certifications will open doors by validating your knowledge and will increase your earning potential,” White said.

Alpine Security’s back-to-school program applies to their cybersecurity bootcamps. In order to make this investment more attainable, they are offering a 20 percent discount on every cybersecurity bootcamp on their 2019 schedule.

To take advantage of Alpine Security’s Back-to-School Program, register for any course on their schedule, https://www.alpinesecurity.com/training/schedule, and use code BTS2019 at checkout. This 20 percent discount code is valid through Sept. 30. People do not have to attend class between those dates for the offer to be valid.

“We love serving our community. We want to help people reach their professional career goals. Whether you are starting out fresh in cybersecurity or looking to enhance your career, providing this back-to-school discount on our training will make it a more attainable goal,” White said.

For more information or if interested in making a donation to Alpine Security’s back-to-school program, please contact Brooke Johnson at 844-925-7436 ext. 718 or brooke.johnson@alpinesecurity.com

About Alpine Security

Alpine Security (“Alpine”) is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business providing full-spectrum cybersecurity services and training. Alpine’s goals are to help organizations reduce cybersecurity risk and empower cybersecurity professionals with the skills necessary to effectively assist their organizations.

Alpine’s cybersecurity training focuses on cybersecurity certifications, such as certified CISO, CISSP, CEH, security+, and advanced penetration testing.