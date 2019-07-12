Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, July 19 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

EPIC DRIVER GIVEAWAY

People who play 18 holes with a cart at Cardinal Creek Golf Course from July 1-31 can enter to win a Callaway Epic Flash Driver. Contest open to all (includes AGF with 18-hole cart rental). Not valid for events, coupons, or other discounted rounds. Sponsored in part by USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For complete details, inquire within or call Cardinal Creek, 618-744-1400.

Through Friday, Aug. 9

Youth soccer registration

Youth interested in playing soccer can register at the SAFB Youth Center now through Friday, Aug. 9. League is open to youth ages 5-13 years old (as of Sept. 1). The game of Futsal (indoor soccer in gym) will be played by the 11- to 13 year olds. Practices will begin Friday, Aug. 26. Volunteer coaches needed — apply by Wednsday, July 31. Fee: $62/child (includes jersey). All participants must be a member of the Scott Youth Programs for the soccer season, which costs $20.

A current physician approved physical and immunizations are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs. These must be on file at time of registration, and remain current for entire sport session. Registration will not be taken without a current (less than one year old) physical and current immunizations on file or brought in at time of registration (school physicals/P.E. physicals will be accepted). For more details, call Al Bromley, 618-256-4984/618-2565139.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Karaoke Night

DoReMi Karaoke Night will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Zeppelins Food & Drinks Lounge. Prizes given for Best Vocal Male and Female of the Night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Red, White & Blue Golf Tournament

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament. Format is a four-person scramble where six holes each of red, white and blue tees are played. Objective is to strategically play the tees to best fit the team’s ability. Scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). Shotgun start at 8 a.m. Fee: $70 non-AGF, $50 all AGF member types (includes greens fees, cart, range balls, and lunch following golf). Must register by Thursday, July 18. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Story Time with Leonardo DRS

Julianne the dog is back with a new adventure for story time. Join the library and Leonardo DRS at the Base Auditorium as they present “Julianne and The Red Fox.” Story time begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 618-256-5100 or 618-256-3028.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

DIY Advanced Car Maintenance Class

The DIY advanced car maintenance class — scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, and Wednesday, July 24, at the Arts & Crafts Center — will help people become an expert when it comes to checking the vehicle’s major systems, including the electrical and cooling systems, understanding and replacing brakes, pads and shoes, replacing headlights, checking, charging and changing a battery, and checking transmission fluid. This two-part class is instructed by Shane Wilson, certified auto mechanic. Cost is $15. Registration required by Monday, July 8. For more information or to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 618-256-4230.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Log Rolling Clinic

Outdoor Recreation will host a log rolling clinic at the base pool. Enjoy a fun how-to-clinic, then compete against others to crown the winning log roller. Log rolling involves “attempting” to run or walk on a water-filled log on a body of water, and stay upright longer than the person on the other end of the log. All participants must be able to swim.

▪ Time: 7-9 p.m.;

▪ Cost: $10; and

▪ Registration deadline: Tuesday, July 23

Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Summer Reading Finale Party

Celebrate the end of the Scott Library Summer Reading Program with the finale party at 6:30 p.m. at the base auditorium and ice cream social. Magician Chris Eggleston will be there to perform. For more information, call 618-256-5100 or 618-256-3028.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Paint and sip

The Arts & Crafts Center will host a paint and sip event from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.

Friday, July 26, and Friday, Aug. 3

Summer Couples Series

Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host its summer couples series, which will include golfing and dining. Each event is limited to first 36 teams. Events kick-off at 5 p.m. on the following dates:

▪ July 26: Modified alternate shot;

▪ Aug. 23: Couple scramble

Fee: $60 per couple/event. Includes 9 holes, cart, range balls, prizes and dinner. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Kayak on Cedar Lake

Take a kayak trip with Outdoor Recreation to Cedar Lake in southern Illinois. This lake is located just south of Carbondale. Kayak 10 miles along bluffs and forest lined shores. Pack a lunch.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $10; non-RecOn, $40;

▪ Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Registration deadline: Thursday, July 25.

The cost includes transportation, kayaks, pfd’s and paddles. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Flea Market/Yard Sale

The SEC “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” flea market/yard sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Reserve space to sell today. Single slot without a table is $10. Double slot and table is $15. Reserve slot by Monday, July 22. Food and drinks for sale. Base access required to participate (buy/sell). Contact the Scott Event Center, 618-256-5501.

Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2

Soccer camp

Youth Program’s is offering a free Youth Soccer Camp for youth ages 9-18. The goal of this camp is to expand and assist youth in the understanding of the various techniques and moves in soccer, as well as teamwork, problem solving, strategy, cooperation, communication, tactical analysis and risk management.

▪ Ages 9-12: 9 a.m. to noon; and

▪ Ages 13-18: 1-4 p.m.

▪ Registration deadline: Friday, July 26.

Space is limited. Call Youth Programs at 618-256-5139. Youth shall be instructed on and demonstrate the ability to successfully participate in the following activities of the camp inclusive of (but not limited to): targeting accuracy, strategy, tactical analysis, physical fitness, rules of the game. A focal point of the soccer camp is be the introduction of soccer through exploration and participation.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Log Rolling Clinic

Outdoor Recreation’s log rolling clinic will host a log rolling clinic at the base pool. Enjoy a fun how-to-clinic, then compete against others to crown the winning log roller. Log rolling involves “attempting” to run or walk on a water-filled log on a body of water, and stay upright longer than the person on the other end of the log. All participants must be able to swim.

▪ Time: 7-9 p.m.;

▪ Cost: $10; and

▪ Registration deadline: Tuesday, July 30

Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Friday, Aug. 2

Splash & Dash 1.5 Mile Family Fun Walk

The James Sports & Warmer Fitness Centers will host a Splash & Dash 1.5-mile family fun walk at 11 a.m. This free event will start and finish at the Fitness Center Pool parking lot. Make a dash for the finish line armed with water sprayers and tag each other while going through the 1.5-mile course. Along the course will be multiple water refill stations for participants to refill their water sprayers. There will also be designated areas where youth and patrons will be armed with water sprayers to spray people as they get to the finish line. There will be a prize drawing after the event for all participants. Event is open to youth and adults of the Scott AFB community. Register by Friday, July 26. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 256-1218 or James Sports Center at 256-4524.

Saturday, Aug. 3

RecOn SkyDive

Join Outdoor Recreation for their tandem sky dive. Experience the views of Carlyle Lake while flying 120 mph in the air. Spots are limited. Weight of participants must be less than 200 pounds. Professional instructors provided.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $80; non-RecOn, $245;

▪ Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Thursday, July 30.

Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Monday, Aug. 5

Archery Camp

Youth Programs is offering a free Youth Archery Camp for youth ages 9-18. The goal of this camp is to expand and assist youth in the understanding of the various techniques and moves used in archery, as well as teamwork, problem solving, strategy, cooperation, communication, tactical analysis, risk management and equipment safety.

▪ Ages 9-12: 9 a.m. to noon; and

▪ Ages 13-18: 1-4 p.m.

▪ Registration deadline: Friday, Aug. 2.

Space is limited. Call Youth Programs at 618-256-5139. Youth will be instructed on and demonstrate the ability to successfully participate in the following activities of the camp inclusive of (but not limited to): targeting accuracy, strategy, tactical analysis, physical fitness. A focal point of the archery camp will be the introduction of archery through exploration and participation.

Friday, Aug. 9

Cardboard Boat Regatta

Set sail with Outdoor Recreation at their annual Cardboard Boat Regatta set for 11 a.m. at the Fitness Center Pool. Squadrons/organizations/groups (all base affiliates military and civilian) form a team of at least two, to participate in the regatta for chances to win prizes and bragging rights. Prizes awarded to the top three boats with the fastest teams, plus the following categories: “Most Creative Design”; “Best Dressed Team/Support Staff” (get the whole office/group involved with costumes); and the “Most Dramatic Sinking Boat.” Register by Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Registration, rules and regulations available online at www.375fss.com. Must be 16+ to participate. Must be able to swim. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Drury, and Golden Corral. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For more details, call 256-2067.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Cardinals Military Appreciation Day, tickets now on sale

The annual Military Appreciation Day will take place Aug. 10 at Busch Stadium when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Enjoy a free tailgate party prior to the game at 1 p.m. with beer, soda, food and entertainment. Event is open to all military, retirees, civilians and their family members. Tickets are available at Information, Tickets & Travel for just $17 each. First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. Call ITT at 618-256-5919.

Parent/Child Golf Tournament

Cardinal Creek Golf Course is hosting a Parent/Child Golf Tournament. The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon. Fee: $45 per team. All AGF member types / $65 per team daily players (includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch and prizes). Must register by Thursday, Aug. 8. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Bowler appreciation day

Come out and celebrate Bowler Appreciation Day at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Enjoy free bowling from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. First come, first served. No groups or parties. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 618-256-4054.

Saturday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 17

Junior Leagues ‘Sign-Up’ Days

Fall Junior Leagues are now forming and the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center has planned some special “sign-up” days. From noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 and 17, kids will have the opportunity to register for the fall leagues plus enjoy free hot dogs, free bowling, some great door prizes and more. The junior league is played Saturday mornings. Participants will have chances to win awards and scholarships. For more information about fall leagues or the special “sign-up” days, call 618-256-4054.

NOTES

Immediate Job Openings

The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Cooks, food service workers, laborers, Child & Youth Program assistants, bowling equipment repairers, recreation aids, tractor operators, custodial workers, guest services representatives, and waiters. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base" drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.

Need Assistance Finding Child Care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

Free Movies at the Auditorium

The base auditorium will host the following movies. Both are free and open to the base population.

▪ Friday, July 19: 7 p.m. “Shazam” (PG-13);

▪ Monday, July 22: 7 p.m. “Ugly Dolls” (PG);

▪ Friday, July 26: 7 p.m. “John Wick 3” (R)

▪ Monday, Aug. 5: 2 p.m. “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” (PG).

For more information, call 618-256-5100 or 618-256-3028 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

Eat. Play. Win. Gift Card Giveaway

Want to win a $100 375th Force Support Squadron gift card? Eat. Play. Win. Through Sept. 28, eat at any one of these FSS locations: Cardinal Creek Café, Common Grounds Café, Rickenbacker’s Café, Stars & Strikes Snack Bar or Zeppelins, and people could be eligible. Make any food purchase between Sunday-Saturday, and receive a “punch” on an official entry card. Once people receive four punches on the entry card, they should turn it in at any participating location for entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. A minimum $5 food purchase required. Campus dining eligible. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within or visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

PRIVATE POOL PARTIES

Looking for a place to hold a birthday, graduation, squadron party or family reunion? Call Outdoor Recreation to reserve the pool for a private pool party. Swim parties can be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; or from 9 p.m. to midnight Mondays and Wednesdays. Reservations fees: $150 for two hours ($60 per additional hour). Maximum of 200 guests. Reservations are required seven days prior, so stop in Outdoor Recreation or call 618-256-2067.

‘POUR MY BEER’ — SELF SERVICE OPTION NOW AVAILABLE

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

DOLLAR SUNDAYS

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

SIX FLAGS ST. LOUIS TICKETS

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

2019 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS TICKETS ON SALE

Take in a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game this year. Information, Tickets & Travel has select home game tickets available for purchase all throughout the season. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Tickets are going fast, so get them today. Prices subject to change. For info, call 618-256-5919.

CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE

CATHOLIC SERVICES

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

PROTESTANT SERVICES

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

SOKA GAKKAI INTERNATIONAL,LED BY TIMOTHY MISSI

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.