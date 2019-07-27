New kiosk system at Scott Air Force Base makes MPF more efficient

Scott Air Force Base STEAM Day Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs.

For the past couple months, when you walk into the military personnel flight at Scott Air Force Base, you might have noticed a different piece of machinery filling up your scenery asking you to sign-in for service. What looks like a fancy touch screen computer is helping make not just MPF, but finance and the transportation management office run more efficiently to better serve the customer.

“The kiosk is a self-service sign-in solution,” said 2nd Lt. Khalina Rivera, 375th Force Support Squadron MPF flight chief. “With the new system, we are capable of capturing not only the number of customers that come in on a daily basis, but the times they are coming in to better understand when our rushes hit and what services are most used.”

The system was developed for the Air Force by Dynatouch, a company who has specialized in making software like this for over 30 years, explained Rivera. Dynatouch creates solutions with kiosks like the ones located at the MPF, as well as public access workstations and digital displays.

Airman 1st Class Amika Weston, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property counselor said “The new system helps people get in, get out and get back to performing the mission.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For TMO, Weston said that the new system has helped make things more efficient by helping assign the correct person to the issues that the customer has instead of just assigning it to the next available Airman.

The kiosk system also adds a new function that was not previously available – the ability to sign-in online, saving customers more of their valuable time. Customers can go to 375fss.com and once signed in, the system keeps the customer’s spot in line for one hour, stated Rivera.

“Our job is to provide premiere support programs and assistance to enable Airmen to better carry out their everyday missions,” Rivera explained. “With a new program like this self-service sign-in system, it allows us to cut waiting time in the physical waiting room – saving Airmen time so they can focus on completing the mission. Save time and sign-on online!”